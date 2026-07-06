An old video of Uche Ogbodo's husband, Bobby Maris, sharing his stance about body enhancement surgery has resurfaced online

The actor in the old video shared reasons why women should consider BBL, especially after childbirth

The video from 2025 resurfaced following rumours about Bobby Maris and Uche Ogbodo's marriage

The rumours about the crisis in the marriage of Nollywood couple Bobby Maris and Uche Ogbodo have gained attention on social media.

Legit.ng reported that Bobby further fueled the rumours after he took to his Instagram story to share a cryptic post saying not all women’s heads are fit to wear the crown of wife.

Uche Ogbodo’s husband encourages women to consider body enhancement after childbirth. Credit: ucheogbodo/bobbymaris

Source: Instagram

Amid the marital drama, an old video of the couple expressing support for women considering body enhancement surgery resurfaced online.

In a video shared in 2025, Bobby encouraged women not to let fear stop them from undergoing cosmetic procedures, saying it can help boost confidence and beauty.

According to the actor, there is nothing wrong with women who choose to enhance their bodies through surgical means.

"If you know you as a lady can afford a BBL, a tummy tuck or whatever, abeg go run am. Go ahead and do it especially after having kids because if you nor do am, that your man when dey tell you make you nor do am, e go go dey follow baddies when do am — Lagos babes, Port Harcourt babes wey don run am. Do it. It’s for your own confidence," he said.

His comments came shortly after his wife, Uche Ogbodo, revealed she had undergone a 360 Lipo procedure.

Netizens berates Uche Ogbodo's husband over stance on body enhancement. Credit: ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

The old video of Uche Ogbodo's husband Bobby Marris sharing his stance about body enhancement surgery is below:

Reactions to Bobby Marris' old video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the old video; read them below:

Joy Uzonwanne Okorie said:

"Lol omo no tell us after going under knives to do banging body for ur swerihrt , the crown no come fit again ooooo."

Ace Best Ezeoke commented:

"Who did the wife go for BBL for? As a man you mustn't approve all the yearnings of your wife. Is now that you guys will known the purpose of the BBL

Homa Justina Koko commented:

"He must be joking. He should remain there o."

Chioma Vivien Nnodi said:

"So after filming the BBL well well, they are leaving each other, why na?"

Vivian Amarachukwu Ammy reacted:

"I knew something was off, I suspected this when I noticed the speed she take dey enhance her body my instincts told me that something was off."

Ka Chi commented:

"No woman who does BBL has intention of wearing the wife crown."

What Uche Ogbodo said about May Edochie's fans

Legit.ng also reported that Uche Ogbodo ranted about the actions of May Edochie’s fans against her.

The mother of two shared a series of posts about May and her supporters, accusing them of persistently taunting her.

Uche called them witches, stating that they could not lure her into their covens.

Source: Legit.ng