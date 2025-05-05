Actress Uche Ogbodo has finally undergone the first part of her surgery and shared a video with fans from the hospital

The mother of three, who has been taking her followers through her transformation, said she was going to 'fix' her body

Fans were also excited about the recording, as many congratulated her and wished her well in the next step

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo is excited to have undergone a BBL, as seen in one of her recent videos on Instagram.

The movie star, who lost properties to daredevils a few months ago, has been vocal on social media about working on her body.

Fans share mixed reactions as Nigerian actress Uche Ogbodo successfully undergoes BBL surgery and shares video on Instagram. Photo credit@ucheogbodo

She noted that she had gained a lot of weight as a result of childbirth and wanted to get rid of the unwanted fat.

Uche Ogbodo has been sharing her journey with her fans online, including visits to the hospital and her doctor to prepare for the surgery.

In a new video, she appreciated God that the first stage was done and dusted.

Uche Ogbodo entertains fans after surgery

Uche was seen wearing her body shaper after the first phase of her surgery.

The way she walked suggested she was in pain, though she appeared to be concealing it from her fans.

Nigerian actress Uche Ogbodo is excited as she successfully undergoes BBL surgery and shares a video on Instagram. surgery. Photo credit@ucheogbodo

Her tummy appeared noticeably flat, as though she had also undergone a tummy tuck, while her backside looked larger and slightly curvier.

The actress, who had clashed with May Edochie and her fans online a few months earlier, was seen instructing the person filming to focus on her tummy.

She also asked them to capture her backside and later requested a cut, almost as if she were directing a film.

See the video here:

Fans praise Uche Ogbodo over BBL surgery

Reactions have trailed the recording shared by the actress. Here are some comments below:

@ife_luv12 commented:

"Banging body in the making ."

@mia_de_barbie reacted:

"Ladies, if you have money do ur tummy tuck with full chest cus big tummy was not part of us when God created human so it’s a disorder."

@fayy_vee wrote:

"Anything that makes you happy girl do it,am not surprise seeing comment of people asking her why she did the surgery same people body shaming her.Uwa eme taa mma for body that is not yours."

@mimiziny shared:

"Awwwweeee sis, much love speed recovery ."

@naijabrandinfluencer stated:

"Yaaayyy congratulations, thank God for success surgery."

@vickie_d_realtor stated:

"Chaiii...u.cm, na we you go later pepper, with this body, but I'm happy for you and your hubby."

@mrssugarrr said:

"hot hot hot loading ."

Uche Ogbodo calls May Edochie's fans witches

Legit.ng previously reported that Uche Ogbodo ranted about the actions of May Edochie’s fans towards her online.

She made a series of posts about May and her supporters, accusing them of persistently taunting her. Uche referred to them as witches, stating that they could not lure her into their covens.

However, many disagreed with her remarks and went on to share their own perspectives on her posts.

