Basketmouth has reacted to a trending video of billionaire Tony Elumelu buying roasted corn from a roadside seller

In a light-hearted video, the comedian questioned the billionaire's motive, sharing why it was a significant move

Basketmouth's questions further sparked reactions as people continue to react to the video online

An old video of billionaire entrepreneur Tony Elumelu purchasing roasted corn from a roadside seller which recently resurfaced online has captured the attention of many Nigerians, including comedian Bright Okpocha, aka Basketmouth.

The video re-emerged following First Lady Oluremi Tinubu's viral comment about Akara and other small scale businesses in the country.

Basketmouth questions Tony Elumelu's corn purchase in old video. Credit: basketmouth/tonyelumelu

Source: Instagram

Reacting, Basketmouth, who tagged Elumelu in the video, questioned the billionaire's motive.

He jokingly speculated the corn purchase could be a strategic move as he asked if Elumelu was eying a political post.

"This move you made with the corn wey you stop for road go buy corn chop, na corn dey really hungry you? or you wan run for office, this move is very significant to the people in that political class because that is their move. So boss I just want to let you know, if you want to run for office, just come outside, na man you be, I will vote for you," Basketmouth said.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Basketmouth shared his frustration over what he described as society’s growing obsession with controversy and public embarrassment.

The entertainer, in a lengthy post shared on his Instagram page, accused some Nigerian blogs and media platforms of prioritising scandals over genuine achievements and positive stories.

Basketmouth's funny reaction to Tony Elumelu's corn purchase in old video trends. Credit: baskemouth

Source: Facebook

The video of Basketmouth questioning Tony Elumelu over a clip of the billionaire buying roasted corn is below:

Reactions to Basketmouth's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

SirHenroDeGreat said:

"Even basket mouth got the message like I said earlier.... This buying of corn from road side and filming it is a common trend with this class, when they want to pass a message ...if you know you know."

obi_adaada said:

"Na that PR for corn I no like.. Remi go dey feel herself now."

DunnRonnie20537 said:

"Like swrs bro, his bodyguard for just run am for am ...and he told them to video so obviously there's an agenda."

Tjbiggzz said:

"They actually make a mess of this nation and have the guts to make mockery of it."

SholaOmotosho_ commented:

"It’s not a big deal that Tony is buying roasted corn. He’s just a human being like you."

otomporo8701 said:

"Anyone hinting at their political ambition with clips like this is going there to deceive citizens! fr."

Basketmouth's ex-wife reacts to admirer's message

Legit.ng also reported that Elsie, Basketmouth's former wife, cried out over the kind of messages she gets from men willing to date her.

She noted that her direct message was only open for business and warned that anything other than that was not welcome.

She begged them in the name of God to stop sending her messages, as they are clogging her direct messages on social media.

Source: Legit.ng