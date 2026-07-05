A brilliant boy has been offered admission by the University of Ibadan (UI) to study a major course at the institution

The teacher who shared the boy's JAMB result on social media also spoke about his outstanding performance in WAEC

The educator shared about several of his former students studying at different universities in Nigeria, mentioning their impressive CGPAs

The University of Ibadan (UI) has offered admission to a boy with an outstanding WAEC result to study Medicine and Surgery at the institution.

This was revealed in a post shared on LinkedIn by an educator, who said the newly admitted UI student was one of his former students.

University of Ibadan admits boy with outstanding WAEC result to study Medicine, reveals UTME score. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Michael Omisore, UI

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan admits young boy

In his post, he explained that he visited the University of Ibadan to celebrate the matriculation of some of his former students who gained admission to the institution, just as he does every year.

He said:

"Last week I was at the University of Ibadan to celebrate past students of the SSCE Project that just gained admission to the university on their matriculation day. I try to do this every year for students that gain admission to UNILAG, LASU, OAU and UI. The others (that gain admission to other higher institutions) I ask them to send me their matric pictures 😃."

Speaking specifically about one of the students who gained admission to the University of Ibadan, he explained that the student secured admission based on his outstanding UTME and SSCE results.

Michael Omisore shared in his LinkedIn post that the young boy, who was offered admission to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Ibadan, scored 359 in last year's UTME.

University of Ibadan offers Medicine admission to boy with outstanding WAEC result, educator shares UTME score. Photo Source: University of Ibadan

Source: Twitter

Teacher posts JAMB score of UI student

His statement:

"In UI this year, we have students admitted into Medicine, Law, Philosophy and German departments (those that I know). One of them, who gained admission into Medicine & Surgery, scored 359 in UTME last year. His SSCE result was also great."

He also spoke about one of his former students at Lagos State University (LASU) and the student's impressive CGPA.

He said:

"One of the past students, who is now a Part 2 student of Banking and Finance in LASU, sent me his first semester Part 2 result, and he is standing with a CGPA of 4.59."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young man who wrote JAMB many times finally gained admission to the University of Ibadan. He shared his first JAMB score, explained how he failed the school's post-UTME more than once, and celebrated when he was finally offered admission to study Medicine and Surgery.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady who was denied admission to the University of Ibadan after failing the school's post-UTME exam later achieved her dream. She wrote JAMB again, returned to UI, and eventually secured admission after overcoming the earlier setback.

University of Ibadan admits young boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man who worked at a filling station before gaining admission to the University of Ibadan (UI) shared his inspiring academic journey.

After writing JAMB multiple times, he eventually scored 330 in UTME and 79 in UI's post-UTME, earning admission to study Medicine and Surgery without attending any tutorial centre.

Source: Legit.ng