A video of Ozonna, Governor Soludo’s son, dancing has got fans talking after it surfaced online

In the recording, he had a vintage bag slung over his shoulder as he turned and twerked to the song playing

Many were surprised after seeing the video, as they asked questions and commented on his lifestyle

Ozonna Soludo, son of Anambra State Governor Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has become the centre of online reactions after posting a dance video that has spread across social media platforms.

The clip, shared recently, showed him displaying his toned physique and energetic dance moves, which immediately drew attention from Nigerians who reacted in different ways.

Reactions as Gov Soludo’s son, Ozonna, dances to diss track. Photo credit@ozonna/@ccsoludo

Source: Instagram

While dancing, the young singer had a vintage bag strapped to his shoulder as he moved and was seen twerking.

Ozonna Soludo dances to diss track

The song playing in the background was used to call out different politicians, from the President of Nigeria to the Senate President, governors, and former senators.

At one point, Ozonna’s father, Governor Soludo, was also mentioned, as the singer said all power belongs to Jesus, but shame to all the people he referenced in the song.

As the song came to an end, Ozonna was seen smiling, suggesting he was enjoying himself while dancing to the track.

Gov Soludo’s Son, Ozonna's fans send memo to him over dancing video. Photo credit@ozonna

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Ozonna’s lifestyle

Reacting to the video, fans were taken aback by the lyrics of the song. Some questioned whether the young singer was aware of the content and wondered why he would dance to a track that appeared to insult his father.

Others noted that Ozonna was simply living his life and enjoying his youth. The video has continued to circulate widely, sparking conversations about the expectations placed on children of celebrities and political leaders.

This is not the first time Ozonna has shared videos of himself dancing on social media. A few months ago, he was also seen twerking in a separate clip.

The budding singer has been steadily carving out his identity as an entertainer, separate from his father’s political career. Ozonna Soludo is known for his interest in music, fashion, and performance, often using social media to showcase his artistic side.

Watch the Instagram video of Ozonna dancing to a diss track below:

Fans drag Ozonna over video

Here are comments below:

@ switdexy wrote:

"It’s the smile at the end for me. Even he papa collect."

@thewardrobeboutiqueph_ wrote:

"His Father's name was mentioned."

@hotpot_kitchen1 said:

"This guy is just living his life."

@ada_osuagwu reacted:

"Is this boy normal like this. Baby oku."

@shedrackchukwuemeka commented:

"Did I hear soludo this boy is problem ooo big one."

@vickicindi stated:

"Shame on to you too Ozonna, money miss road."

Ozonna debuts blonde braids in new look

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ozonna, the son of Anambra state governor Charles Soludo, caused a stir on social media after debuting a new hairstyle.

The budding singer, who used to rock a blonde afro, was seen wearing blonde braids in new photos he shared on Instagram.

In a previous chat with content creator Goodybagg, Ozonna stated that anyone visible and confident would be hated, adding that despite Nigerians' dislike for him, he wouldn't stop being himself.

Source: Legit.ng