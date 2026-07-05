Bauchi State government mourned the death of Governor Bala Mohammed’s adviser, Yakubu Ibrahim, after a prolonged illness

Former Deputy Governor Baba Tela tragically loses two children in a road accident on July 4, 2026

Governor Bala expressed condolences and support for grieving families, highlighting the community's shared loss

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Bauchi State - Tragedy struck the Bauchi State governor following the death of Governor Bala Mohammed’s Special Adviser on Higher Education, Yakubu Ibrahim.

The former Deputy Governor, Baba Tela, also lost his two children in a road accident on Saturday, July 4, 2026, along the Bauchi–Azare Road while returning from Azare.

Governor Bala condoled with the families over the tragic losses.

The Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, said Ibrahim, who was a former Commissioner for Religious Affairs, died in Abuja after a protracted illness.

As reported by The Punch, Gidado made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, July 5, 2026.

“Governor Bala Mohammed described late Yakubu Ibrahim as a distinguished public servant whose life was defined by integrity, humility, selfless service and an unrelenting passion for the advancement of education.”

The governor added that:

“His death is a painful loss not only to his immediate family but also to the Government and people of Bauchi State and the nation at large.”

The governor also sympathised with Tela, following the death of his children, Mustapha and Ummi.

He described the incident as a painful tragedy that had cast a shadow of grief over the state.

Governor Bala assured Tela of the support, prayers and solidarity of the state government and people during the difficult period.

“The Governor said the loss of two young lives in such a tragic circumstance is not only a devastating blow to Senator Baba Tela and his immediate family but also a painful loss to the entire people of Bauchi State.”

The governor also extended his sympathies to those affected and prayed for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries in the fatal accident.

Governor mourns the death of former senator

Recall that Governor Oyebanji mourned the passing of an influential APC leader, Senator Anthony Adeniyi, who died at age 75.

Oyebanji recalled that Adeniyi played a crucial role in restoring progressive governance in Ekiti and championed key reforms.

This came amid reactions to Oyebanji's re-election, reflecting concerns over development and healthcare in Ekiti State.

Governor Mourns chief of staff's mother's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Katsina State governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, mourned the death of Hajia Hauwa (Maijeddah) Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir, the mother of Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir, his chief of staff .

The governor announced the demise of Hajia Hauwa in a statement on his social media page on Tuesday, April 15, 2026.

Governor Dikko expressed grief over the demise of his aide's mother, adding that the death of Hajia Hauwa was a painful loss.

Source: Legit.ng