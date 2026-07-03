Evangelist Lekan Remilekun Amos, widely known as Omo Dafidi, has narrated the heartbreaking story of how his famous gospel musician father travelled to Akure for a ministration and never returned

Speaking on a recent podcast interview, the Ilaje Zion gospel music star detailed his early life struggles, including how he taught his friends for JAMB while he failed to gain admission

Omo Dafidi also recalled a tragic period in his career when a fatal accident claimed the life of a band member and forced him to start his musical journey from scratch

Prominent Nigerian gospel singer and preacher Evangelist Lekan Remilekun Amos, widely known as Omo Dafidi, has spoken about the painful disappearance of his father, Apostle Dr Remilekun Amos, a legendary gospel musician.

Omo Dafidi shared the story while appearing on the Talk to B podcast with host Biola Bayo, aired on YouTube on July 3, explaining that his father vanished in November 2000 after travelling to Akure, Ondo state, for a ministration, and has not been seen since then.

Evangelist Lekan Remilekun Amos recounts the painful disappearance of his father during a missionary journey 26 years ago. Photo: lekanremilekunamos

Source: Instagram

The incident, he said, shaped his life and career in ways he still struggles to explain.

"My father, Remilekun Amos, was declared missing. He went for that missionary journey in November 2000, and that was the end. She was invited in Akure. Yoruba people say "a dead child is better than a missing or lost child". 26 years counting now. Now my children will ask me, "Daddy, tell us about Grandpa." We normally hear people talk about him. His pictures are everywhere, you know? No one will feel the pain more than the real victim, the exact person it happened to, which is me."

Evangelist Lekan Omo Dafidi described his father as a popular gospel singer who never pastored a church but was constantly invited to minister across Nigeria.

The Ilaje Zion gospel music star said many of the songs people attribute to him today were originally written and sung by his father.

"But then I used to look at him and say, 'Ah, this man is so blessed. He's popular, but he doesn't have money.' And he's not seen it as anything. He's contented. My dad wasn't a pastor. He didn't have a church. But he could have invitations from January 1 to December 31. And he sang so many deep songs—even most of the songs I recorded and people attributed to me were his."

Gospel musician Omo Dafidi shares the tragic story of how his father went for an Akure ministration and never returned home. Photo: lekanremilekunamos

Source: Instagram

Early life and career choices

The gospel singer also shared stories from his youth, saying he once considered becoming a footballer and earned money from artwork while in secondary school.

"At a point in time, I was even looking at football as a career. USA '94 World Cup, Maradona took a picture. Diego Maradona took a picture. I drew that picture exactly. I was making money, little money, when I was in secondary school, from artwork. The time I was in JS3, I was making money for myself."

Evangelist Lekan Remilekun Amos recalled teaching his classmates and preparing them for JAMB examinations, only to watch them gain admission while he was left behind.

"Then everybody that I lecture gains admission. Me, the lecturer will write the same JAMB and I will not have admission."

Omo Dafidi's setbacks in music

Evangelist Lekan Remilekun Amos, known for his viral TikTok sound "Woli Baali", said his decision to pursue music was influenced by his father’s legacy, but his journey was not without challenges.

He recounted a tragic incident that nearly ended his career.

"Point in time, I was having serial accidents. I lost one of my band guys in a fatal accident, and it happened like that. That incident was so much that, you know, we nearly sold everything we had. So we started again from scratch."

Watch the full video below:

Madam Ajonamaku speaks on struggles

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that gospel singer Morenikeji Olowookere, popularly known as Madam Ajonamaku, shared the heartbreaking story behind her fire accident.

The singer revealed on the TalkToB podcast that she set herself on fire after losing her parents and three siblings in quick succession.

She explained that overwhelming grief pushed her to pour kerosene on her body, resulting in severe burns that kept her bedridden for 10 months.

Source: Legit.ng