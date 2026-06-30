Davido has announced his 6th studio album, dubbed Oriadé, including the release date and a tip of what fans should expect

Like many of his fans, the DMW label boss's wife, Chioma, also showed support for him on social media

Davido's forthcoming album comes days after his supposed rival, Wizkid, hinted at a new album, a move that led to a heated debate between their fans

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, better known as Davido, on Monday, June 29, shared an update on his sixth studio album, titled Oriadé.

In a post via his social media pages, Davido announced that his album will be released on July 31, marking a major milestone in his 15-year career in the music industry.

Chioma drum support for Davido ahead of release of his sixth studio album ’Oriadé. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

"Oriadé—31st July. The kingdom expands. Chosen long before the throne. Pre-order my new album now," Davido wrote in a caption of an intro video he shared.

The album’s title, Oriadé, is a combination of the Yoruba words “ori” (head or destiny) and “adé” (crown), symbolising destiny, honour and fulfilment.

According to Davido, who had an exclusive interview with Billboard, the project reflected both his personal journey and his mission to elevate African music on the global stage.

The 13-track album rollout began with the release of its lead single, “I Know Who I Be.'

It served as the follow-up to Davido's 5th studio album, 5ive, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard World Albums chart.

Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, also drummed up support for the singer ahead of the release of his sixth studio album.

Sharing the album teaser on her Instagram story, Chioma wrote, "Can't wait."

Wizkid FC accuse Davido of copying their favourite singer in fresh drama. Credit: davido

Source: Twitter

The teaser Davido shared ahead of the release of his album is below:

Davido accused of copying Wizkid

The DWM label boss' album announcement has led to a heated debate between his fans and Wizkid FC, who accused Davido of copying their favourite.

According to Wizkid FC, Davido announced his album days after Wizkid hinted at a new album.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

LoudBoy1127 commented:

"Wizkid saw Davido changing his avi to a crown for Oríádé and immediately called his manager to ask if he can release another random EP to distract us. The fear is real.

onobruduak70245 commented:

"Wow congratulations to u but why did u like recreating wizkid intro bro."

Mrnaughtyg3a said:

"All of a sudden dem don remember to announce album, Copy copy."

adesolayomii commented:

"wrap it up brother, we’ve moved past the need for davido music in 2026 mehn. just retire, the music has left you."

Davido clashes with praise singer

Legit.ng also reported that Davido and northern praise singer Dauda Kahutu caused a buzz with a heated exchange on social media.

The drama began on June 16, 2026, when Kahutu criticised Davido's actions at the 2026 FIFA Countdown Concert over the abducted schoolchildren in Oyo state.

The praise singer accused the musician of politicising insecurity and embarrassing President Bola Tinubu on an international stage.

Source: Legit.ng