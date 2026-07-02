A video showing the moment Peller introduced Jarvis as his bride-to-be to singer Naira Marley has gone viral

The highlight was the Marlian label boss' interest in the TikTok star's wedding ceremony attire, known as Aso Ebi

Naira Marley's concern for Jarvis, who was quiet during his conversation with Peller, also stirred reactions from social media users

Popular streamer and content creator Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, could not contain his joy during a recent meeting with singer Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley.

The viral clip from Peller's live TikTok session showed the moment he introduced his soon-to-be bride and colleague Jarvis to Naira Marley, who was getting ready to play football on a mini pitch alongside singer Zinoleesky, among others.

Naira Marley shows interest in Peller and Jarvis' wedding Aso Ebi. Credit: peller089/nairamarley

Source: Instagram

During the short conversation, the Marlian label boss also expressed interest in Peller's wedding Aso Ebi, telling him to deliver his.

A clip also captured the moment Naira Marley expressed concern for Jarvis, who was silent throughout his conversation with Peller.

"Jarvis, are you okay?" Naira Marley asked as Peller swiftly responded on her behalf.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest mistakenly disclosed that Peller and Jarvis were expecting a baby, fueling ongoing pregnancy speculation among fans.

The couple, who held their traditional wedding introduction in Benin, Edo state, in June 2026, have been at the centre of pregnancy rumours in recent days.

Chiefpriest had dropped the comment during a phone conversation with Peller, further fueling the rumours about the couple's first child online.

Reactions trail Peller and Jarvis' meeting with singer Naira Marley. Credit: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

The video showing the moment Peller introduced his bride-to-be, Jarvis, to singer Naira Marley is below:

Reactions as Peller introduces Jarvis to Naira Marley

The video has sparked speculation about Peller and Jarvis' wedding being a star-studded event. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

AyomiBtcCeo said:

"Jarvis u ok."

Chiluxy0 said:

"This peller sha humble walahi na why people like am, he no Dey carry anything for mind."

StillDrayday commented:

"Is anything inside this Aso Ebi cus I don't understand this Aso Ebi shouting up and down if you no buy aso ebi no come my wedding Oh serious gaun."

marvel71784333 said:

"Naira voice too sweet both in English and Yoruba Nigerian nearly finish naira Marley for me."

its_Miguel04 commented:

"Your certificate can't give you the connection of the calibers of people Peller roll with. Just be shouting olodo uprising there."

OgunsOlamileka3 commented:

"Jarvis you okay NM."

Toyin Ajoke Akinola said:

"I love the way you care for your wife, God Almighty will be with you and your wife in Jesus name.."

Peller: YCee defends 'olodo uprising" remark

Legit.ng also reported that rapper YCee responded to criticisms following his remarks about the "olodo uprising" in the country.

The music star drew attention after using Peller as an example to describe the growing popularity of brain-rot content in Nigeria.

Speaking during an interview with Cool FM Lagos, YCee stood by his statement, noting that he would not apologise for mentioning Peller's name.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng