Ned Nwoko has teased fans with a lovely video of time spent with his other wife, Laila Charani, and all his children

In the clip, the politician is seen playing lawn tennis with his wife and children, including Regina Daniels’ two sons

Fans shared their observations about the video, commenting on how Regina Daniels’ children are being taken care of

Regina Daniels’ estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, has shared a lovely video showing how he spent his weekend with his family despite his busy schedule.

In the recording, all his children and his other wife, Laila Charani, were seen with him as they went out to play tennis. The politician was spotted playing lawn tennis with Laila Charani and later with some of his children.

In the caption of his post, Ned stated that he and his family enjoyed doing simple things that bring them joy. He mentioned laughter and unhurried conversations, adding that he is grateful for moments like that.

Laila Charani seen with Regina Daniels’ children

In the video, after playing lawn tennis with their father, the younger son of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels was seen with Laila Charani.

The little boy appeared happy as he leaned into her arms while she sat close to Ned Nwoko.

Fans share observations about Ned Nwoko’s Instagram video

Fans observed that Regina Daniels’ children appeared happy without her and thanked Laila Charani for taking care of them in her absence.

Some noted that Regina Daniels may be missing her children, claiming she has lost weight since leaving her marriage.

However, others suggested that Nwoko was simply showing off to prove that he is taking care of his estranged wife’s children in her absence.

Recall that before Regina Daniels left her marriage, she was reportedly not on good terms with Laila Charani, as both women unfollowed each other on social media.

More recently, they exchanged words online after Laila criticised Regina over comments about her children.

See the Instagram video of Ned Nwoko here:

Fans share take about Ned Nwoko's Instagram video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@thatsbigjojo stated:

"Well-done mnslailacharani you are taking good care of Regina boys well. Good woman ."

@dollarbill_cali reacted:

"This is all I ever wanted to see.. take care of the children and give them better life and opportunity of life... When time comes we know who be who.. who else is feeling this vibes abi na only me?"

@debbies_thoughts shared:

"Laila now training Gina’s kids… somebody shout power."

@nashe_lydia_chinengo commented:

"The whole point is to show us that the kids are happy ."

@cheerfulluv wrote:

"They are your children, take care of them."

@queenestyjudith shared:

"Glad laila is assisting with the kids, they seem happy, please take care of them, remember their mum is not there to watch them, when you go on trips."

Regina Daniels, Laila mark husband birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daniels and her senior wife, Laila Charani, couldn't hide their joy after their husband clocked 63.

The two women staged a lovely dinner party for their husband on his birthday. The video of the ceremony surfaced online, and fans reacted to it.

