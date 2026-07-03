Chindedu Ikedieze 'Aki' has shared a heartwarming picture of his son to celebrate his new milestone

The Nollywood actor's wife also penned an adorable message celebrating her son on social media

While many of Aki's fans and supporters joined in the celebration, others questioned the actor about his wife

Nollywood veteran actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, and his wife, Stephanie Promise, on Friday, July 3, 2026, celebrated their son as he turned two years old.

To celebrate the new milestone, the proud father took to social media to share an adorable photo with his son, simply captioning it:

Chinedu Ikedieze and wife celebrate their son in separate social media posts. Credit: chineduikedieze

Source: Instagram

“See who just turned 2 already.”

Stephanie also posted lovely pictures of their little boy, pouring out her love in an emotional message.

“I can’t believe how big my baby boy is now Who could have warned just how much I would love you What a joyful discovery 2 years ago You make our lives so much brighter and happier and you are a blessing to this family today and everyday Happy 2nd birthday papa," she wrote in a caption.

Fans celebrate actor Chinedu Ikedieze's son on his second birthday. Credit: chineduikedieze

Source: Instagram

Below is Aki's social media post celebrating his son on his second birthday:

The couple’s separate but loving tributes to their son drew attention online, with many fans gushing about the celebrant.

However, some concerned fans, in reaction to Aki's post, questioned him about his wife’s well-being.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Chinedu Ikedieze’s wife sparked concern with a cryptic message that left fans worried.

Stephanie shared a video and warned people to fall in love with those who talk to them after a fight.

In her caption, she went ahead to write: “Must we even fall in love? Wetin do Msp’s Ora soup.”

Reactions as Aki celebrates son's birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from fans and followers of the Nollywood actor. Read them below:

Don Christiano said:

"This is here mother's face please sir where's your wife."

ucheelendu commented:

"Happy Birthday son.. keep growing in stature, favour and Blessings from God. You’re loved."

adau_go19 said:

"How is papa mum please."

Ann John said:

"Happy birthday to you Papa.May God bless your new age, Protect you and give you grace to grow up in the wisdom of God in Jesus Mighty Name Amen."

mrsmaureeny_reenymakeovers commented:

"Our papa.. Happy 2nd birthday, Papa. We love you, keep growing under God's protection."

hon_nimatallahi_foundation said:

"Happy birthday dear many happy returns in good health and wealth ameen 🎂 🎂,more wisdom."

chylekwauwa commented:

"Una born fine boy here abeg; son whatever that shall be use for your upkeep will never be found wanted."

Aki celebrated on his birthday

Legit.ng also reported that Nollywood actor Aki had received a pleasant surprise while in bed on his birthday.

The actor was woken up by the noise of people and a saxophonist in his hotel room as they wonderfully marked his birthday.

He thanked the producer of the movie and the hotel he was staying at for specially honouring him.

Source: Legit.ng