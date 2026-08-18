Finland requires applicants for a permanent residence permit to demonstrate at least a B1 level in Finnish or Swedish

The Finnish government has published a specific condition under which the language requirement is waived entirely for certain applicants

The exemption applies to a particular age group, meaning thousands of foreign nationals could qualify without sitting any language test

Finland has revealed one condition under which foreigners applying for a permanent residence permit are fully exempt from the country's language skills requirement, drawing attention from those tracking immigration pathways in Europe.

According to the Finnish Immigration Service, applicants must ordinarily demonstrate proficiency in either Finnish or Swedish at a minimum of level B1 under the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages.

The Finland list categorises foreigners that are exempted from taking the language skills test. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

This corresponds to the intermediate-level grade 3 in Finland's national language certificate system, or a satisfactory performance in both the oral and written components of the Civil Service Language Proficiency Certificate test.

Finland gives exemption to language test

However, Finland has built in a notable exception, which is:

Applicants who are 65 years of age or older are not required to meet the language skills threshold at all.

For this group, the linguistic component of the permanent residency application is waived in its entirety, regardless of their ability to speak or write Finnish or Swedish.

This means an elderly foreigner who has been living in Finland and meets all other residency criteria can apply for permanent status without presenting any language certificate or sitting a language assessment.

Finland B1 requirement for other applicants

For everyone below the age of 65, the language requirement remains firmly in place. A B1 level is generally understood to mean a speaker can handle everyday situations and conversations with reasonable confidence, understand the main points of clear speech on familiar topics, and produce simple connected text on subjects of personal relevance.

The Finnish Immigration Service's official guidance outlines that proof of this level can be submitted through recognised national examination results or the relevant civil service language test, giving applicants more than one route to demonstrate their skills.

Finland announces monetary requirements for permanent residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Finland updated its permanent residence permit rules on January 8, 2026, introducing new application paths with different income thresholds.

Foreigners who have lived in Finland for at least 4 years under a continuous residence permit can now apply through an income-based path.

Source: Legit.ng