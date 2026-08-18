Brazilian content creator Alana Alves da Silva died in a fatal head-on collision on a highway in Salinas, Minas Gerais, on August 8

The car she was travelling in was reportedly carrying approximately 302 lbs. of marijuanna when it fled a police traffic stop

Seven people in total lost their lives in the crash, including four occupants of the vehicle the fleeing car struck

Brazilian influencer Alana Alves da Silva is dead after a catastrophic road collision on highway BR-251 in Salinas, Minas Gerais, Brazil, on 8 August. She was one of seven people who died in the crash.

According to Brazil's Federal Highway Police, as reported by G1 Globo, Alves was a passenger in a vehicle that failed to comply with a police traffic stop. The car was reportedly transporting around 302 lbs. of marijuanna at the time.

Influencer Alana Alves Dies' fatal escape attempt ends in devastating head-on crash Credit: @alanabirek, TikTok

Source: Instagram

Fleeing Car Triggers Fatal Crash

After ignoring the stop, the driver, identified as 24-year-old Pedro Yan Linhares Gutierrez, continued down the highway for roughly six miles before attempting to overtake four vehicles. The manoeuvre went fatally wrong when the car collided head-on with a black GM Astra travelling in the opposite direction.

Gutierrez and fellow passenger Ramon Silverio Nogueira, 19, both died at the scene. A fourth occupant of the vehicle, a 20-year-old woman whose name has not been released, was rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

The impact was equally devastating for those inside the other car. All four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene: 79-year-old Argemiro Machado da Silva, 76-year-old Valmir Machado da Silva, 77-year-old Alcides Silva Santos, and 46-year-old Gilmar Bispo dos Santos. The town of Ruy Barbosa, Bahia confirmed through its official Instagram account that the four men were from that municipality in Brazil's Northeast region.

Who Was Alana Alves da Silva?

Alves had built a following of nearly 60,000 on Instagram, where she was best known for day-in-the-life content and humorous prank videos. Beyond social media entertainment, she ran her own fitness brand, Latina Fitness, and regularly shared content around healthy living routines with her audience.

Her death at such a young age, under such violent and sudden circumstances, has left her community in shock.

Influencer Alana Alves dies behind the wheel as police pursuit ends in tragedy. Credit: @alanabierk/Tiktok

Source: Instagram

Lauren Bennett, Party Rock Anthem singer, dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that British singer Lauren Bennett, best known for her vocals on LMFAO’s global hit Party Rock Anthem, passed away at the age of 36 in Kent, England, on May 29, 2026.

Her former G.R.L. bandmates announced the heartbreaking news weeks later, sharing emotional tributes that highlighted her vibrant spirit and the deep bond they shared.

A private memorial service in London brought together family, friends, and former colleagues from G.R.L. and Paradiso Girls, where heartfelt messages were written on balloons and released into the sky as a final farewell.

Source: Legit.ng