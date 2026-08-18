MultiChoice Nigeria assures consumers that local leadership drives DStv and GOtv decisions despite Canal+ acquisition

CEO Kemi Omotosho emphasised focus on Nigerian consumer preferences amidst economic changes

Recent removal of popular channels leaves DStv subscribers seeking alternative entertainment options

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

MultiChoice Nigeria says its ownership by Canal+ will not alter the way it makes key business decisions in the Nigerian market, with pricing, content and channel packaging continuing to be guided by local realities.

Kemi Omotosho, chief executive officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, said the company’s leadership remains focused on understanding Nigerian consumers and responding to their changing economic circumstances.

MultiChoice Nigeria says pricing and channel lineup are still locally driven despite the Canal+ acquisition. Credit: MultiChoice

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“Since September 2025, MultiChoice has been part of CANAL+, a global media and entertainment group,” Omotosho said in a statement on Monday.

She, however, stressed that MultiChoice Nigeria remains focused on its customers, employees, partners and the country’s creative industry, according to a report by TheCable.

DStv, GOtv decisions still locally driven

According to Omotosho, the Nigerian executive team remains responsible for major operational decisions affecting DStv and GOtv.

This includes decisions around subscription pricing, content offerings, channel packaging and distribution, areas that directly affect millions of Nigerian viewers.

She said the company’s local knowledge remains critical as MultiChoice navigates economic pressures and changing consumer preferences in the country.

“The advantage of being part of a global group is that we can draw on ideas, technology, and experience from other markets and adapt what works for Nigeria,” she said.

Omotosho added that successful innovations developed in Nigeria could also be adopted across other markets within the wider group, The Guardian reports,

Canal+ brings global scale

The CEO said MultiChoice’s integration into Canal+ provides access to wider resources, technology and international experience while allowing the Nigerian business to retain its market-specific approach.

She described the strategy as one of thinking globally while acting locally, suggesting that the new ownership structure is intended to combine Canal+’s international reach with MultiChoice Nigeria’s understanding of the domestic market.

The company expects the combination to strengthen its ability to respond to Nigeria’s economic challenges while continuing investments in local content, infrastructure and talent.

MultiChoice Nigeria speaks on acquisition and DStv and GOtv pricing. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The clarification comes as subscribers continue to closely watch MultiChoice’s decisions on DStv and GOtv pricing, channel line-ups and packaging following the change in ownership.

For Nigerian customers, the company’s position means that Canal+ ownership does not automatically translate into foreign-led decisions on everyday products and services. Instead, MultiChoice Nigeria says its local leadership will continue to shape offerings around conditions in the Nigerian market.

DStv removes four popular channels

Legit.ng earlier reported that DStv subscribers have lamented a major change to the platform’s channel line-up after four popular channels were removed following the closure of Paramount Africa’s operations.

The affected channels are BET Africa, MTV Base, CBS Justice and CBS Reality.

They were discontinued from DStv and GOtv on January 1, 2026, leaving viewers who relied on the channels for music, entertainment, reality television and crime programming looking for alternatives.

Source: Legit.ng