Davido travelled to Osun State on August 18, 2025, to mark a major political victory involving his family

The singer's arrival drew a large crowd dressed in matching yellow caps at a residential compound in the state

Footage of the celebratory gathering quickly went viral, with fans reacting to the star's show of family loyalty

Davido showed up for his family in a big way on 18 August 2025, making a high-energy appearance in Osun State to celebrate his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, following the latter's gubernatorial election victory.

Davido joins uncle in Osun for victory celebration after gubernatorial poll. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Footage of the occasion, captured at what appears to be a residential compound featuring a white building with a dark tiled roof, showed hundreds of supporters gathered to mark the win.

Attendees wore matching yellow promotional caps, while security personnel in tactical vests were also visible maintaining order amid the energetic crowd.

Davido Joins Osun Celebrations

The clip of the singer and his extended family spread rapidly online as fans recognised the Grammy-nominated Afrobeats star among the jubilant scenes.

Davido makes surprise appearance in Osun after uncle’s election victory. Credit: @davido

Source: Getty Images

The atmosphere at the gathering was festive and charged, reflecting the mood of a community celebrating a significant political moment.

Watch Davido's arrival in Osun State as the crowd erupts:

Davido dragged over political history of Adelekes

Legit.ng had reported that the Adeleke family’s political history had resurfaced following comments by Nigerian singer Davido about his family’s roots in politics.

In a resurfaced interview shared on Sunday, August 16, 2026, the singer revealed that his late uncle, Isiaka Adeleke, was the first politician in the family before Ademola Adeleke later followed in his footsteps.

Davido’s comments, however, sparked mixed reactions online, with some Nigerians questioning the idea of political leadership being passed down within a family as though it were an inheritance.

Source: Legit.ng