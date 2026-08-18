Davido Makes Grand Appearance in Osun State After Uncle’s Election Victory
- Davido travelled to Osun State on August 18, 2025, to mark a major political victory involving his family
- The singer's arrival drew a large crowd dressed in matching yellow caps at a residential compound in the state
- Footage of the celebratory gathering quickly went viral, with fans reacting to the star's show of family loyalty
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Davido showed up for his family in a big way on 18 August 2025, making a high-energy appearance in Osun State to celebrate his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, following the latter's gubernatorial election victory.
Footage of the occasion, captured at what appears to be a residential compound featuring a white building with a dark tiled roof, showed hundreds of supporters gathered to mark the win.
Attendees wore matching yellow promotional caps, while security personnel in tactical vests were also visible maintaining order amid the energetic crowd.
Davido Joins Osun Celebrations
The clip of the singer and his extended family spread rapidly online as fans recognised the Grammy-nominated Afrobeats star among the jubilant scenes.
The atmosphere at the gathering was festive and charged, reflecting the mood of a community celebrating a significant political moment.
Watch Davido's arrival in Osun State as the crowd erupts:
Davido dragged over political history of Adelekes
Legit.ng had reported that the Adeleke family’s political history had resurfaced following comments by Nigerian singer Davido about his family’s roots in politics.
In a resurfaced interview shared on Sunday, August 16, 2026, the singer revealed that his late uncle, Isiaka Adeleke, was the first politician in the family before Ademola Adeleke later followed in his footsteps.
Davido’s comments, however, sparked mixed reactions online, with some Nigerians questioning the idea of political leadership being passed down within a family as though it were an inheritance.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.