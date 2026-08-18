Governor Peter Mbah approved an additional N115 million monthly subvention for ESUT as ASUU's strike continued to disrupt academic activities

The new funding will raise the state government's total monthly support to ESUT from N161 million to N276 million

The Enugu SSG appealed to ASUU members at ESUT to suspend the strike and return to classrooms in the interest of students

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has approved an extra N115 million in monthly funding for the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), ESUT chapter, continues its industrial action.

The announcement was made on Monday by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, who said the new allocation would bring the state's total monthly subvention to ESUT to N276 million, up from the current N161 million.

How Enugu's ESUT funding has grown

The subvention history shows a steady rise. Before February 2026, the state was sending N136 million to ESUT each month. In February, the government added N25 million specifically for the ESUT College of Medicine (ESUCOM) to cover salaries for 120 additional staff, pushing the monthly figure to N161 million. The latest N115 million approval means the cumulative increase since February now stands at N140 million.

Prof. Onyia said the additional resources were aimed at helping ESUT meet the salary benchmarks agreed between ASUU and the federal government.

"Governor Mbah has demonstrated once again that his administration places the welfare of workers and the uninterrupted education of our young people at the heart of its priorities. This additional N115 million monthly intervention is a substantial commitment of public resources aimed at strengthening ESUT and ensuring that the institution can meet its obligations to its staff and students," Prof. Onyia said.

Government calls on ASUU to suspend strike

With the funding commitment made, the SSG urged ASUU members at ESUT to reciprocate by suspending the strike and returning to work, warning that students' academic progress risked serious disruption the longer the action continued.

Prof. Onyia also called on the university management and ASUU to engage in dialogue and work together to resolve outstanding issues, saying the shared goal should be quality, uninterrupted education for ESUT students.

He assured the university community that the Mbah administration would continue to support the institution within available resources and take steps to strengthen its capacity to fulfil its mandate as a leading science and technology university.

Source: Legit.ng