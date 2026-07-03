Temi Otedola revealed she will not share her child on social media after birth, explaining that the baby did not choose a public life despite her own popularity

The entrepreneur said she deliberately separated her public brand from her family life, insisting that her child deserves privacy and should decide later whether to be in the public eye

Her comments sparked mixed reactions online, with many praising her decision to protect her child's privacy while others questioned whether she would keep to her words

Temi Otedola has made it clear that her child will not be part of her online presence once she becomes a mother.

Speaking on a recent podcast with her husband, Afrobeats singer Mr Eazi, Temi said she would not share photos or details of her baby on social media after birth.

Temi Otedola says she will not post her child on social media because the baby did not choose a public life. Photo: temiotedola

Source: Instagram

The influencer and entrepreneur explained that her unborn child did not choose a public life and should not be integrated into her established brand.

The daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola noted that while she has openly documented her pregnancy journey, she intends to shield her baby from the spotlight.

Temi Otedola described the move as a deliberate boundary, stressing that her visibility as a public figure does not give her the right to expose her child to scrutiny.

“I won’t post my child on the internet because he’s not part of my public brand. I am not going to integrate my children into my public life because they haven’t chosen to be public,” she said.

Her revelation has sparked reactions online. Many people agreed with her stance, saying it protects the child’s privacy and gives the child the right to decide later in life whether to appear on social media.

Others expressed doubt, pointing out how frequently she has spoken about her pregnancy on podcasts since she conceived.

Temi Otedola’s decision comes as she prepares for motherhood, drawing a line between her personal family life and her public image.

Watch Temi Otedola speaking about her child's privacy below:

Fans react to Temi Otedola's remarks about her baby's privacy

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@_olumose wrote:

“They didn’t choose to be born either. Thats the biggest pile of horse manure I’ve ever heard. For privacy I understand. For will makes no sense.”

@Chocolatechomzy said:

“That's a good one. Hoping she doesn't change her mind someday. Children rights should be protected until they are of age to decide. The Internet bully these children which in the long run may affect the way they see life in the future. Just allow them decide.”

@francischide51 reacted:

“She has a point though No be lie Good parenting”

@Goddeywitholu stated:

““Won’t post my child on internet” But has gone on interview countless times and talked about the child”

@tosin_olarewaju replied:

“Good. A parent should know what they want for their kids before they can choose. Parenting should be a serious thing and not a joke.”

Temi Otedola says her child deserves privacy and will not become part of her public brand. Photo: temiotedola

Source: Instagram

Mr Eazi explains why Temi Otedola has nine doctors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mr Eazi hired 9 doctors across different countries to monitor his wife Temi Otedola's pregnancy.

The Afrobeats singer explained that their busy lifestyle and constant international travels made it hard to predict their exact location for the birth.

Having multiple doctors on standby guaranteed continuous medical monitoring and proper care for the couple regardless of the continent they visited.

Source: Legit.ng