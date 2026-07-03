Temi Otedola Explains Why She Won't Post Her Child on Social Media After Birth
- Temi Otedola revealed she will not share her child on social media after birth, explaining that the baby did not choose a public life despite her own popularity
- The entrepreneur said she deliberately separated her public brand from her family life, insisting that her child deserves privacy and should decide later whether to be in the public eye
- Her comments sparked mixed reactions online, with many praising her decision to protect her child's privacy while others questioned whether she would keep to her words
Temi Otedola has made it clear that her child will not be part of her online presence once she becomes a mother.
Speaking on a recent podcast with her husband, Afrobeats singer Mr Eazi, Temi said she would not share photos or details of her baby on social media after birth.
The influencer and entrepreneur explained that her unborn child did not choose a public life and should not be integrated into her established brand.
The daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola noted that while she has openly documented her pregnancy journey, she intends to shield her baby from the spotlight.
Temi Otedola described the move as a deliberate boundary, stressing that her visibility as a public figure does not give her the right to expose her child to scrutiny.
“I won’t post my child on the internet because he’s not part of my public brand. I am not going to integrate my children into my public life because they haven’t chosen to be public,” she said.
Her revelation has sparked reactions online. Many people agreed with her stance, saying it protects the child’s privacy and gives the child the right to decide later in life whether to appear on social media.
Others expressed doubt, pointing out how frequently she has spoken about her pregnancy on podcasts since she conceived.
Temi Otedola’s decision comes as she prepares for motherhood, drawing a line between her personal family life and her public image.
Watch Temi Otedola speaking about her child's privacy below:
Fans react to Temi Otedola's remarks about her baby's privacy
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:
@_olumose wrote:
“They didn’t choose to be born either. Thats the biggest pile of horse manure I’ve ever heard. For privacy I understand. For will makes no sense.”
@Chocolatechomzy said:
“That's a good one. Hoping she doesn't change her mind someday. Children rights should be protected until they are of age to decide. The Internet bully these children which in the long run may affect the way they see life in the future. Just allow them decide.”
@francischide51 reacted:
“She has a point though No be lie Good parenting”
@Goddeywitholu stated:
““Won’t post my child on internet” But has gone on interview countless times and talked about the child”
@tosin_olarewaju replied:
“Good. A parent should know what they want for their kids before they can choose. Parenting should be a serious thing and not a joke.”
Mr Eazi explains why Temi Otedola has nine doctors
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mr Eazi hired 9 doctors across different countries to monitor his wife Temi Otedola's pregnancy.
The Afrobeats singer explained that their busy lifestyle and constant international travels made it hard to predict their exact location for the birth.
Having multiple doctors on standby guaranteed continuous medical monitoring and proper care for the couple regardless of the continent they visited.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.