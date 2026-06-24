Mr Eazi opened up about the specific reason his wife, Temi Otedola, needed to consult nine different doctors across various countries throughout her pregnancy journey

The popular musician explained how their constant globe-trotting lifestyle and international travels made it difficult to predict the birth location

Social media users shared their thoughts on the revelation, with many fans pointing out how the couple spends their wealth

Mr Eazi has opened up on why nine doctors are on standby across different countries to monitor his wife Temi Otedola's pregnancy.

In a video circulating on social media, Mr Eazi explained that their constant international travel made it hard for them to know exactly where the baby would be born.

Mr Eazi explains how frequent international travel leads him to have nine doctors monitor Temi Otedola's pregnancy. Photo: mreazi

Source: Instagram

The Afrobeats singer said their busy, globe-trotting lifestyle meant they needed a wide medical setup that could guarantee proper care no matter which country they found themselves in.

With the nine doctors keeping watch throughout the pregnancy, the couple was able to get continuous monitoring regardless of their location at any given time.

Mr Eazi also revealed that he considered Japan as a possible place for the birth, showing just how unpredictable their movement between continents was during that period.

Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, and her husband Mr Eazi, have continued to draw attention as one of Nigeria's most talked-about couples, often sharing glimpses of their relationship and lifestyle on social media.

Their union has long been seen as a blend of entertainment, business, and international influence.

The latest revelation about the medical arrangements made for Temi's pregnancy has since ignited reactions online, as fans continue to follow the couple's journey closely.

Watch the video below:

Fans react as Mr Eazi explains why 9 doctors are monitoring Temi's pregnancy

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users expressed amazement at the massive financial requirement needed for such medical care.

@gee_leda wrote:

"When money isnt your problem, you manufacture one so you can spend on it to solve it."

@Princesuleto commented:

"This life is not balance, Here we have some people that couldn't even afford a single Doctor and here we have someone having 9 doctors in stand by, Ya Allah only you know how you share ur thing"

@the_gozoman reacted:

"This couple dey give Raymond Reddington vibes. 😂😄 Raymond had doctors on standby in every country, state, city, and even villages, all on speed dial. Chai, money is good!"

@deleprof1 said:

"It’s the ease in talking about this. That’s what money does for you. Money is good. Imagine having 9 doctors on standby across countries cos you don’t know which country you will be when ready to give birth 😇"

@ThissQuaz wrote:

"Rich people problem just Dey different, imagine not knowing the country you want to give birth in"

@Phiehaat commented:

"9 doctors, definitely from different countries!! And Segun, who doesn't even have a doctor's contact, will expect his wife to look like Temi during pregnancy. Make Una continue o"

Nigerians react as Mr Eazi says uncertainty over birth location made him arrange nine doctors for Temi Otedola's pregnancy. Photo: mreazi

Source: Instagram

Mr Eazi faces backlash over gender betting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mr Eazi sparked mixed reactions after placing a bet on his unborn baby's gender.

The lighthearted moment turned controversial when a Nigerian woman publicly criticised the couple over the betting poll.

She described the act as insensitive and out of touch with the reality of many struggling Nigerians.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng