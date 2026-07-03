A young Nigerian man shared a TikTok video of himself gifting his father a brand-new car

The father was blindfolded and led outside, where he discovered the white, decorated vehicle for him

The heartwarming video went viral, drawing emotional reactions from viewers who said it inspired them

A young Nigerian man has moved the internet to tears after sharing a video of the moment he surprised his elderly father with a brand new car.

The TikTok video, posted by @itzballerzhood, captures the full gifting moment from start to finish.

A young Nigerian man gifts his father a brand-new car. Photo credit: @itzballerzhood/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Son gifts father a Toyota Corolla

The young man, dressed in a black striped shirt and sunglasses, tied a red bow over his father's eyes inside what appeared to be an upscale hotel or event venue. Surrounded by family members and armed security personnel, he then guided his father outside to where the surprise awaited.

Parked outside was a white Toyota Corolla decorated with red bows on the bonnet and filled with red balloons inside the cabin.

Once the blindfold came off and the older man in the pink shirt realised what was happening, his face broke into a wide smile. He climbed into the driver's seat and took a moment to take it all in, visibly overwhelmed with joy.

The caption on the video read:

"POV: You Surprised Your Dad With a New Car,"

The video quickly spread across TikTok, striking a chord with viewers who were moved by the father's reaction and inspired by the son's gesture.

Watch the heartwarming moment the father discovers his new car below:

Reactions as man gifts father brand new car

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions the video sparked below:

@Petite Dark Kerri said:

"Make Ona help me beg my papa to come back na I now have the complete money for the medication. 🤗😩"

@Be Ni Ta wrote:

"I badly wanna do this for my mum."

@Big 🐻 Brownshuga 💝 commented:

"see as the father dey happy. 🤩🤩🤩🤩 God pls keep my parents alive to eat the fruit of their labour."

@GRINDING HARD added:

"I claim this blessing for my self and my brother. 💯💯💯"

Children secretly plan their father's birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian father broke down in tears when his children planned an emotional treat for him on his 65th birthday.

The doting father thought his children were taking him to a party, not knowing that they had planned a surprise for him.

Source: Legit.ng