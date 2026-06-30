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Femi Otedola Trends After Learning He Would Be a Grandfather: “He Didn’t Take It Like an OG"
Celebrities

Femi Otedola Trends After Learning He Would Be a Grandfather: “He Didn’t Take It Like an OG"

by  Shade Metibogun
3 min read
  • Temi Otedola has shared a video showing how her family reacted to the news that she will soon become a mother
  • The actress and her singer husband are expecting their first child and have been sharing updates about the pregnancy with their fans
  • The way Temi's father reacted after learning he would become a grandfather caught the attention of fans

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A heartwarming video showing how billionaire businessman Femi Otedola reacted after finding out he would become a grandfather has warmed hearts online.

The businessman's third daughter, Temi, is expecting her first child with her singer husband, Mr Eazi.

Temi Ajibade shares video of her pregnancy announcement with her family
Reactions trail Femi Otedola's response after learning he would be a grandfather. Photo credit@temiotedola/@femiotedola
Source: Instagram

The couple got married in a lavish ceremony in Iceland in 2025, attended by some of Femi Otedola's billionaire friends and a few Nigerian celebrities.

They decided to share the exciting news with their family and captured everyone's reactions in a heartwarming video.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Temi's husband handed a card to his father-in-law, who was sitting down. After reading what was written inside, he jumped up and ran to hug his daughter.

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Mr Eazi cautions his father-in-law

In the emotional video, Temi's husband, Mr Eazi, who was also present, cautioned his father-in-law as he rushed to hug his daughter.

He asked him to be careful, prompting laughter from everyone in the room. When Temi's mother, Nana, read the message on the card, she screamed, covered her mouth in surprise, and hugged her son-in-law before embracing her daughter.

Temi Ajibade shares video of her pregnancy announcement with her family
Temi Toedola shares video of her family's reaction to her pregnancy. Photo credit@temiotedola
Source: Instagram

Other family members also screamed with excitement after hearing the good news and took turns hugging the expectant mother.

In a later clip, Temi's baby bump was visible, while her mother and another family member were seen kissing her baby bump as they celebrated the pregnancy.

Fans react to Temi's pregnancy video

Reacting to the video, fans of the actress and model expressed excitement for her and her husband. Many shared their observations about the reactions of each family member and congratulated the couple.

They also wished the expectant parents well and prayed for a safe delivery for Temi.

Read also

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Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail Temi Ajibade's pregnancy reveal

Here are comments below:

@elachiameh shared:

"Look at how happy they're want if when the baby is born the joy will be very sure more than this. Wish Temi and her husband safe delivery."

@robney_jr reacted:

"Nothing like Grandma taking it like an OG, been there,done that."

@makidadallas said:

"Awwwwww, so beatiful."

@sunshine_ugbo commented:

"Be like Ona like black colour for this Ona family."

@isiomawasthere wrote:

"So lovely to watch! You just know it’s poor families that always have beef."

Femi Otedola's daughter shares gym plan

Legit.ng previously reported that DJ Cuppy stated that she would give the gym a lot of chances as she gave to her relationship.

The disc jockey stated this while making part of her New Year's plans known to her lovers on social media. Fans took to the comment section to react to the post because of what the disc jockey had been through in her relationship.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Shade Metibogun avatar

Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng

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