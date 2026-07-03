A University of Ibadan law graduate celebrated earning a second-class upper degree in both university and law school

The woman revealed she was named the best graduating art student in secondary school

She also disclosed that she works as a professional model and has collaborated with several top brands in the industry

A University of Ibadan law graduate has gone viral after responding to a trending question about the smartest students from secondary school, revealing that she became both a qualified lawyer and a working model.

Annie, who uses the handle @livingasannie_ on X, replied to a post by @RowlandAkpan asking what had become of the most academically gifted students in people's secondary schools. Her answer drew tens of thousands of views after she confirmed she was that student at her own school.

A University of Ibadan law graduate celebrates her achievements after her graduation. Photo credit: @livingsannie_/X

Source: Twitter

UI law graduate celebrates achievement

In her post, @livingasannie_ stated that she earned second class upper degrees from both university and law school, clearing two of the most demanding academic hurdles in the Nigerian legal education system.

Beyond the courtroom, the UI law graduate added that she has built a parallel career as a model, securing deals with several prominent brands in the industry.

She said:

"She studied law, Double 2.1 (second class upper ) in University and Law school."

"She’s a lawyer. She’s also a booked and busy model and has worked with lots of top brands in the modeling industry."

"She’s me.🫶"

When a user questioned how she could be certain she was the smartest student in her school, Annie was direct. She explained that she won the best and smartest art student award every year from SS1 through SS3 and received the overall best graduating art student award at her graduation ceremony.

She said:

"Because I received the best/smartest art student award from my ss1-ss3 and I was awarded the overall best graduating art student award during my graduation. Understood?"

See the X post below:

Reactions to UI law graduate's post

The post attracted warm responses from users who were clearly moved by her achievements.

@RowlandAkpan said:

"Nicee. 🥹🙌"

@Enenubabe said:

"I love this for you.😍"

@miss_mystikue said:

"From the first line I just knew it was you. 😂"

UI law graduate celebrates degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated graduating from the University of Ibadan after waiting nearly 10 years to study Law successfully.

The UI law graduate shared emotional struggles she faced while watching her mates advance academically during admission delays.

Source: Legit.ng