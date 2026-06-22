Mr Eazi and his wife Temi Otedola ignited reactions online following a recent post he made

The singer had earlier shared a link encouraging fans to bet to know the gender of his unborn child

A Nigerian expressed disappointment that Nigerians were being invited to take part in a poll

Afrobeats star Mr Eazi has sparked mixed reactions online after revealing that he placed a bet on the gender of his unborn child with wife Temi Otedola.

The playful post quickly drew attention from fans, with many interpreting it as his way of joining the excitement surrounding their first child.

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola under fire as netizens make demands about unborn child. Credit: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

Some joked that the singer may already know the baby’s gender, while others teased him for turning the pregnancy into a betting conversation.

However, the lighthearted moment soon turned controversial after a Nigerian woman publicly criticised the couple over a gender prediction poll linked to their unborn child.

In a viral video, she said:

“Rich people, rich Nigerians, rich people generally are so incredibly greedy, tone deaf and just removed from reality because asking us Nigerians, which Nigeria is currently poverty capital of the world most likely, the country is in a state of shambles, children are missing, asking us to vote if your millennia-asss wife is having a boy or a girl, like probably the richest family in Nigeria, asking us to bet, bet with the money that we don’t have is so incredibly, like it’s so disturbing, like it’s crazy, it’s very, very crazy, it’s insane, it’s oh shock me girl, oh shock me girl, like you’re not well.”

,Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mr Eazi's demands

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Akikanju1568901 said:

"No need to gaslight Nigerians with one man’s actions. He is a Nigerian; he has every right to do that, and it is up to the average Nigerian to participate or not. He is not forcing anyone to do anything. As much as we hate poverty, the burden of poverty is not on him or the average Nigerian. We did not vote for him to take care of us, and he is not collecting or spending our monthly allocations. If you are really concerned about poverty, go and face your governors—the people you voted for to take care of you. The man is a major businessman and job creator, with many Nigerians feeding and putting food on the table because of his hard work."

@_pistism said:

"Most Nigerians don’t have priorities. Although there is severe hardship in Nigeria, it will shock you that many Nigerians are richer than more than 50% of Europeans. But where they are willing to put their money is what will surprise you."

@kolawole40158 said:

"Did he add the option of the exact time the child will be born? If not, if I meet him, I will tell him to do so. But he go don settle me fess."

Omah_nature21 said:

"Aunty keep your jealous asss shut Firstly Mr Easi get foundation for Nigeria to help youths and teens on their football career Secondly make baba carry e money help some Nigerians wey go still collect rice vote bad government Lastly, Mr Easi earned his money, nobody dash am."

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola called out after viral demands concerning unborn baby surface. Photo: Mr Eazi.

Source: Instagram

Mr Eazi reacts to 'welcoming 1st child' rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mr Eazi reacted to viral claims that he and his wife, Temi Otedola, had welcomed their first child together.

A social media user shared AI-generated photos showing Temi carrying a newborn and claimed the couple welcomed a baby girl after their long relationship.

Mr Eazi dismissed the claim by posting a message asking if his wife was aware she had supposedly given birth, shutting down the rumours.

Source: Legit.ng