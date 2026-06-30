Content creator Mirabel Ifebuche's final Facebook post resurfaced following news of her sudden death

The post, which was originally a joyful celebration, has since taken on a heartbreaking meaning as tributes continue to pour in

Curious reactions and messages from netizens have sparked conversations, as many revisited her last online update to pay their respects

Content creator Mirabel Ifebuche’s last social media post has left fans emotional, as news of her sudden death continues to draw reactions online.

Mirabel, who was known for her interactive lifestyle and motherhood content on Facebook, had built a following of more than 16,000 fans.

Netizens can't stop talking about Mirabel's final social media message. Credit: @simplymirable1

Source: Instagram

Her posts often sparked conversations and connections among her audience.

Her final update, shared on June 21, 2026, celebrated her colleagues Peller and Jarvis after their traditional marriage rites. In the post, she wrote:

"Congratulations to Peller and JarvisBride price paid in full ❤️. Young love dey sweet 😋 Check comment section for video."

The cheerful tone of her message has left many netizens shocked and questioning the sudden turn of events.

Comments under the post quickly shifted from congratulatory notes to expressions of grief, with one user asking, “Why the RIP?”

Tributes have continued to pour in, as fans remember Mirabel not only for her content but also for the warmth and relatability she brought to her online community.

See the post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that content creator Mirabel Ifebuche Ugwu was announced in a post on social media.

The mother of three passed away days after welcoming her third child, as her last video on Facebook resurfaced online.

In the post, which was recorded a few days before her scheduled cesarean section, she shared how she felt about the procedure while seen crying and wiping away tears.

The heavily pregnant woman said in the video that she had prepared many things in advance so that those coming to assist her would not be overly stressed.

While crying, she noted that her family members were far away and that she had to communicate with them over the phone.

Mirabel also mentioned that her sibling believed she was scared because the C-section had been scheduled due to the size of her baby.

Fans pray for the repose of content creator Mirabel's soul after demise. Photo credit@simplymirabel1

Source: Instagram

Mirabel's relative reacts to speculation

In the post, one of the content creator's relatives noted that her death was not linked to her sharing details about her health and scheduled C-section, but possibly due to a failed system.

According to him, some women do not use social media and still die as a result of the same procedure.

He added that if Mirabel died because of what she shared online, it would mean no marriage would be able to withstand the test of time again, as people usually flaunt their wedding videos online.

Netizens flooded Mirabel's timeline with emotional tributes

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Ani Ogechi Christabel said:

"Mirabel Ifebuche Ugwu Ify, so this is really true? Thought by this morning you will tell us is a prank God baby pls wakeup."

Ugochi Chioma Arinze-Nwokolo said:

"God show us mercy oooo."

Kenechi Franklin said:

"God what's the essence of creation."

Ododogu Sopuru said:

"She posted 6 days ago; why the RIP??"

Pretty Kate II said:

"Jesus Christ, my wife, Ogini."

Lizzy Chisom Michael said:

"Ahhhh, what exactly happened to her just 6 days ago, oh God."

Tiktoker Vivain Chinelo dies

Legit.ng had reported that TikToker Vivian Chinelo breathed her last after battling a hernia, as details about her passing surfaced online.

It all started as a rumour that she was to undergo a tummy tuck, but the truth about her passing later emerged.

Source: Legit.ng