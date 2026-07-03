Cardi B secured another legal victory after reaching a fresh agreement with YouTuber Tasha K following claims that the blogger had breached a court order with recent comments

The latest court filing reduced the legal fees Tasha K must repay if she makes both payments on time, bringing the years-long dispute closer to a resolution

The new agreement followed Cardi B's earlier request for sanctions after her lawyers said they documented more than two dozen alleged violations of the non-disparagement clause

American rapper Cardi B has secured another legal victory against gossip blogger and YouTuber LaTasha Kebe, popularly known as Tasha K, after a fresh agreement was filed on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

The deal came in the long-running battle over the rapper’s $4 million defamation win from 2022.

Cardi B reaches a fresh legal agreement with Tasha K after the blogger allegedly breached a court order with recent remarks about Stefon Diggs. Photo: iamcardib

Source: Instagram

Court papers showed both sides agreed to avoid the expense, delay and uncertainty of further litigation while settling the latest dispute, as reported by People Magazine.

Blogger ordered to pay reduced fees

Tasha K was earlier ordered to reimburse Cardi more than $110,000 in legal fees after breaching a non-disparagement clause.

The violation came when she made remarks about Cardi B’s estranged husband Offset and NFL star Stefon Diggs, who is the father of the American rapper’s youngest child.

Under the new agreement, that amount will be cut in half if the blogger makes both payments on time, with Cardi accepting the settlement “in full satisfaction.”

Cardi B pushes for sanctions

In April, Cardi B filed a motion asking for “economically painful” sanctions against Tasha K.

Her lawyers explained that they had been forced to constantly monitor the blogger’s social media, where they discovered more than two dozen “egregious violations” of the non-disparagement clause.

Background of Cardi B's defamation case against Tasha K

Cardi B originally won $4 million in January 2022 after suing Tasha K for defamation and libel.

The court first ordered the blogger to pay $1.25 million for invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Days later, Cardi was awarded nearly $3 million in punitive damages and attorneys’ fees, bringing the total to $4 million.

Cardi B vs Tasha K: Malicious claims and dismissed countersuit

The case began with a March 2019 lawsuit where Cardi B accused Tasha K of spreading “malicious” claims, including allegations that she was a pr0stitute, used hard drugs, cheated on her husband, and had contracted herpes and HPV.

Cardi B testified that the false claims left her “extremely suicidal”.

Meanwhile, Tasha K denied wrongdoing and attempted to countersue for assault and emotional distress, saying Cardi B had “publicly trashed” her online and caused threats against her.

People magazine reported that the countersuit was dismissed in July 2021.

Cardi B moves closer to ending her legal battle after Tasha K agrees to a fresh settlement over alleged court order violations. Photo: iamcardib

Source: Instagram

Chris Brown ordered to pay $13 million to housekeeper

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that international R&B star Chris Brown was ordered to pay $13 million after his security dog mauled a housekeeper at his home in California.

A Los Angeles jury found the music star and his company liable for the severe face and arm injuries sustained by Maria Avila when a 200-pound field dog attacked her while she emptied rubbish.

The jury ordered the singer to pay $12.9 million to Maria for negligence, alongside payments to her sister Patricia and husband Oscar Olivo after rejecting claims that the worker provoked the animal.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng