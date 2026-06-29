Content creator Mirabel Ugwu has reportedly passed away a few days after giving birth to her third child

In a post shared online, a family member asked the public not to make assumptions about the circumstances surrounding her death

A video she recorded days before undergoing a C-section has left many emotional, with viewers sharing their observations about her condition

The death of content creator Mirabel Ifebuche Ugwu has been announced in a post on social media.

The mother of three passed away days after welcoming her third child, as her last video on Facebook resurfaced online.

Reactions as content creator Mirabel dies days after childbirth, her last video trends. Photo credit@simplymirabel1

Source: Instagram

In the post, which was recorded a few days before her scheduled cesarean section, she shared how she felt about the procedure while seen crying and wiping away tears.

The heavily pregnant woman said in the video that she had prepared many things in advance so that those coming to assist her would not be overly stressed.

While crying, she noted that her family members were far away and that she had to communicate with them over the phone.

Mirabel also mentioned that her sibling believed she was scared because the C-section had been scheduled due to the size of her baby.

Fans pray for the repose of content creator Mirabel's soul after demise. Photo credit@simplymirabel1

Source: Instagram

Mirabel's relative reacts to speculation

In the post, one of the content creator's relatives noted that her death was not linked to her sharing details about her health and scheduled C-section, but possibly due to a failed system.

According to him, some women do not use social media and still die as a result of the same procedure.

He added that if Mirabel died because of what she shared online, it would mean no marriage would be able to withstand the test of time again, as people usually flaunt their wedding videos online.

Here is the Facebook video below:

What fans said about Mirabel's death

Reactions have trailed the post about the passing of the content creator. Here are comments below:

@iamdejavoo_ reacted:

"People need to understand that not every thing needs to be online."

@sommyobi_ commented:

"Evil eyes or not, her spirit was already weak, what she needed was someone wha had authority over her to stand in the gap and intercede on her behalf."

@otorroseline said:

"It’s heartbreaking that a woman can lose her life while bringing new life into the world."

@za_pphire shared:

"Can we reduce the amount of information of ourselves during delicate times like this we put out there? I'm not being spiritual here but please everything about you shouldn't be disclosed to strangers all around the world."

@ declutter_sistah_ph reacted:

"A complicated pregnancy, schedule C-section and she still had to cook and stress before going in? At 9 months. There’s nothing spiritual here, the Nigerian married woman syndrome ended this young lady."

Tiktoker Vivain Chinelo dies

Legit.ng had reported that TikToker Vivian Chinelo breathed her last after battling a hernia, as details about her passing surfaced online.

It all started as a rumour that she was to undergo a tummy tuck, but the truth about her passing later emerged.

Source: Legit.ng