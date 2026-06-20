Temi Otedola described her husband, Mr Eazi, as strict and judgmental during a candid relationship discussion

The singer admitted he has intentionally toned down some of his natural tendencies since getting married

Their conversation soon shifts to parenthood, with Temi predicting exactly what kind of father he will become

Nigerian actress Temi Otedola has given fans a glimpse into her marriage with singer and entrepreneur Mr Eazi.

The pregnant actress recently engaged in a lighthearted conversation with her husband, where she openly described him as a strict and judgmental person despite his attempts to present himself differently.

Temi Otedola describes her husband, Mr Eazi, as strict and judgmental. Photos: Temi Otedola.

Source: Instagram

The discussion began when Temi described her husband as a naturally strict person.

Mr Eazi, whose real name is Oluwatosin Ajibade, appeared genuinely surprised by the claim.

“Strict? Who, me?” he asked.

But Temi was not backing down. According to her, the singer may believe he has relaxed over time, but his strict nature remains visible to those closest to him.

Attempting to defend himself, Mr Eazi explained that he had consciously worked on becoming more laid-back in their relationship.

“I actually think I’ve been really chill with you. I’ve pushed myself from the tendency to manage you or to be your doctor,” he said.

The singer added that he tries not to constantly tell his wife what to do or how to behave.

Despite his explanation, Temi insisted that her husband’s personality shines through in everyday situations.

According to her, Mr Eazi has very strong opinions about certain behaviours and decisions.

“If you want to do something bad, don’t do it around Tosin,” she joked, using his first name.

The singer maintained that there is nothing wrong with being strict, especially when it comes to values and principles.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with being strict. It’s about certain things,” he explained.

As they discussed what kind of parents they would become, Temi made another prediction that caught attention.

“Generally, you are a strict person. You’re going to be a strict dad,” she told him.

The comment instantly added a new layer to the conversation, giving fans a glimpse into how the couple already imagines life after welcoming their first child.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Temi Otedola's confession on Mr Eazi

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@remmykuzzy1 stated:

"See Mr easy ooo shey na wealth turned his hair into white abi aunty temi dey suffer him for house"

@Abdul__BK wrote:

"Congratulations to his children, only the kids with strict dads are gonna make it in the next generation, the rest?, that Idiocracy movie is what's gonna happen to them!"

@OluwatobiTofun1 noted:

"Strictness is not always a bad thing. A good father should have discipline, but also balance it with love, understanding, and being present. The best parents are not just feared they are respected and trusted."

Mr Eazi admits he has intentionally toned down some of his natural tendencies since getting married. Photo: Mr Eazi.

Source: Instagram

Mr Eazi reacts to 'welcoming 1st child' rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mr Eazi reacted to viral claims that he and his wife, Temi Otedola, had welcomed their first child together.

A social media user shared AI-generated photos showing Temi carrying a newborn and claimed the couple welcomed a baby girl after their long relationship.

Mr Eazi dismissed the claim by posting a message asking if his wife was aware she had supposedly given birth, shutting down the rumours.

Source: Legit.ng