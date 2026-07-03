Dangote refinery says it is still processing crude oil bought at higher prices despite the recent drop in global oil prices

The refinery urged the federal government to ask licensed fuel importers to reduce their prices if they are importing cheaper products

While the government has warned against profiteering, fuel marketers insist they will stop selling petrol if authorities attempt to impose price controls

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Motorists hoping for a sharp reduction in petrol prices may have to wait longer, as industry insiders say pump prices are unlikely to drop below N1,000 per litre in the near term unless fuel importers trigger aggressive competition with the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The expectation of cheaper petrol followed the recent decline in global crude oil prices to around $70 per barrel after oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz gradually resumed.

Fresh Fuel Price Battle: Dangote, Importers Fight as Petrol Refuses to Drop Below N1,000

Source: UGC

Many Nigerians anticipated that local fuel prices would return to levels seen before geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Iran drove up crude prices.

However, despite the easing of international oil prices, retail petrol prices have remained largely unchanged, with only slight adjustments announced by the Dangote refinery.

Dangote Refinery Explains Why Prices Remain High

Since late 2024, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has emerged as Nigeria's dominant fuel price setter, replacing the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), which previously held that position when it was the country's primary petrol importer due to non-functional local refineries.

As public pressure mounts for lower pump prices, a senior official of the Dangote Group, speaking exclusively to The PUNCH, maintained that the Federal Government should direct licensed fuel importers to reduce their own prices rather than expecting the refinery to shoulder the burden alone.

According to the official, the refinery still holds substantial inventories of crude oil purchased when international prices were significantly higher.

He explained that the company also has crude cargoes currently in transit to Nigeria as well as forward purchase agreements that were concluded before the recent drop in global oil prices.

The source said these factors mean the refinery's production costs are still tied to more expensive crude, making an immediate and substantial reduction in petrol prices commercially difficult.

The official added that if importers truly have access to cheaper products based on current international market conditions, they should pass those savings on to consumers by lowering their pump prices while maintaining reasonable profit margins.

Government Warns Against Consumer Exploitation

The continued high cost of petrol has also drawn the attention of the Federal Government.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, recently cautioned that the government would not tolerate profiteering or any practices designed to exploit Nigerians through excessive fuel pricing.

His warning came amid growing public dissatisfaction over the disconnect between falling global crude oil prices and the relativelyunsustainable, adding that many filling stations would be compelled to suspend petrol sales if such measures were introduced.

Fresh Fuel Price Battle: Dangote, Importers Fight as Petrol Refuses to Drop Below N1,000

Source: Getty Images

The development highlights the continuing debate over fuel pricing in Nigeria's deregulated downstream petroleum sector, where operators insist that prices are determined by prevailing market conditions, exchange rates, product acquisition costs, transportation expenses, and other operational factors.

For now, industry observers believe Nigerians are unlikely to see petrol prices fall below the N1,000-per-litre mark unless increased competition among importers or a prolonged decline in crude oil prices significantly reduces the overall cost of supplying fuel to the domestic market.

Source: Legit.ng