A man shared screenshots of threatening messages his friend received from a loan app after borrowing a specific sum of money

On the day to repay the loan, the loan app sent a message threatening the borrower if payment was not made

The post went viral, with many sharing similar experiences and warning others against uploading personal details

A social media user has set the internet ablaze after sharing frightening messages his friend received from a loan application, just one day before the repayment deadline.

The user, who goes by the handle @alukyi on X, posted on 7 June 2026, revealing that his friend had borrowed GHC100 (N12,000) from a mobile loan app.

A man shares an unusual message his friend received after borrowing money from a loan app. Photo credit: Prostock studio, @alukyi/X

Source: UGC

According to him, the repayment money would come at a 40% interest rate, with full repayment expected within seven days. What happened on the sixth day shocked many who came across the post.

Man posts threatening message from loan app

According to @alukyi, the app sent his friend two messages on that sixth day. The first appeared to be a routine reminder, reading:

"Your loan GHC100.00 has been paid. Kindly notice to avoid your money lose, you should repay on the APP. Don't believe and pay money to any private account."

The second message, however, took a dramatically different turn, sparking many conversations.

@alukyi said he had initially dismissed similar stories shared online as exaggerated or fabricated, but seeing it firsthand changed his perspective entirely.

He said:

"At first I thought these messages people were posting from loan apps were fake or made up, until I saw it myself. My friend took 100ghs from an app, 40% interest in 7days.

On the 6th day, this was the messages he got from the app. This be who you’re uploading your Ghana card details to. They don’t mind giving you 100ghs for your Ghana card details and selfie because they know what they’ll get from using those details. If you pay the loan back, that’s just an extra for them."

See the original post that sparked the conversation below:

Reactions as loan app issues threat

The post drew widespread responses from users who shared their own troubling encounters with similar platforms.

@Krypto_Katalyst said:

"A friend took some and used my number as collateral...you can imagine the number of calls I got."

@Pluto_Farmer wrote:

"I took 270 dem say make I pay 570. Hmmm NYAME p3."

@Undeniably_nyc added:

"Some trace back to Nigeria. I believe the owner is from there. On their dodgy website, they claim their headquarters are in Nigeria. If it's not registered with BOG don't try it."

Lawyer addresses loan app users' travel fear

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lawyer shared a video on social media addressing the fear of being stopped from travelling abroad due to unpaid loan app debts.

He explained what the constitution says concerning the issue with regard to the right of citizens to leave the country.

Source: Legit.ng