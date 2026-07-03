2026 World Cup: Colombia Coach Lorenzo Reels Out Strategy to Defeat Ghana
- Colombia head coach Nestor Lorenzo has shared his plans on how to stop Ghana in the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup
- The 60-year-old outlined three other strategies as the keys to unlocking the Black Stars' defensive shape
- Meanwhile, the Black Stars manager, Carlos Queiroz, has vowed to secure victory at the pre-match press conference
Colombia manager Nestor Lorenzo has revealed the tactical approach his side intends to adopt against Ghana ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout.
The former Melgar coach will lead Los Cafeteros against the Black Stars at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, with the winner progressing to the Round of 16.
Colombia coach reels out plan to beat Ghana
Nestor Lorenzo has outlined a multi-pronged attacking strategy, stressing that Colombia would rely on precise passing, intelligent movement, attacking runs and long-range efforts to break down Ghana's defence.
The former Argentina assistant coach admitted, however, that Ghana's tactical approach remains difficult to predict.
He insisted that the Black Stars may not necessarily sit back in a defensive low block. He said via X:
"We will try everything, but I don't know if Ghana will use a low block. Maybe they want to surprise us and go all out."
Ghana manager Carlos Queiroz reacts
Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz is confident that the four-time AFCON winners will surprise their opponents.
The Portuguese tactician described the knockout encounter as a special occasion for both nations and promised that his side would play with courage and determination. Queiroz said via Ghanafa.org:
"With both teams committed to winning the game and creating entertainment, for sure both teams are trying to bring the best result home.
"I hope, with the right inspiration and the right attitude, we'll be able to be a better team on the pitch tomorrow."
Colombia vs Ghana match preview
Colombia progressed from the group stage after scoring four goals and conceding just once, while Ghana qualified with two goals scored and two conceded in three matches.
The South Americans also boast an impressive record against African opposition at the FIFA World Cup.
According to Opta, Colombia are unbeaten in their last four World Cup matches against African nations, with their only defeat coming against Cameroon in the Round of 16 of the 1990 tournament.
Ghana, meanwhile, have endured a difficult record against South American opposition at the World Cup.
The Black Stars lost 3-0 to Brazil in 2006, were beaten on penalties by Uruguay after a 1-1 draw in the 2010 quarter-finals, and suffered a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay during the 2022 group stage.
However, the Black Stars head into the clash full of confidence after becoming the only African side not to concede a goal during the group stage, making the encounter one of the standout fixtures of the Round of 32.
Predictions for Ghana vs Colombia
Legit.ng earlier reported that Nimbus Pronos made an early prediction for the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 match between Colombia and Ghana.
The cat backed the South American nation to eliminate the Black Stars and progress to the Round of 16 where a match against the winner of Switzerland vs Algeria awaits.
Source: Legit.ng
Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.