Colombia head coach Nestor Lorenzo has shared his plans on how to stop Ghana in the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup

The 60-year-old outlined three other strategies as the keys to unlocking the Black Stars' defensive shape

Meanwhile, the Black Stars manager, Carlos Queiroz, has vowed to secure victory at the pre-match press conference

Colombia manager Nestor Lorenzo has revealed the tactical approach his side intends to adopt against Ghana ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout.

The former Melgar coach will lead Los Cafeteros against the Black Stars at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, with the winner progressing to the Round of 16.

Colombia Coach Nestor Lorenzo intends to dump Ghana in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: JUAN MABROMATA / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Colombia coach reels out plan to beat Ghana

Nestor Lorenzo has outlined a multi-pronged attacking strategy, stressing that Colombia would rely on precise passing, intelligent movement, attacking runs and long-range efforts to break down Ghana's defence.

The former Argentina assistant coach admitted, however, that Ghana's tactical approach remains difficult to predict.

He insisted that the Black Stars may not necessarily sit back in a defensive low block. He said via X:

"We will try everything, but I don't know if Ghana will use a low block. Maybe they want to surprise us and go all out."

Ghana manager Carlos Queiroz reacts

Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz is confident that the four-time AFCON winners will surprise their opponents.

The Portuguese tactician described the knockout encounter as a special occasion for both nations and promised that his side would play with courage and determination. Queiroz said via Ghanafa.org:

"With both teams committed to winning the game and creating entertainment, for sure both teams are trying to bring the best result home.

Ghana manager Carlos Queiroz believes the Black Stars can scale through to the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

"I hope, with the right inspiration and the right attitude, we'll be able to be a better team on the pitch tomorrow."

Colombia vs Ghana match preview

Colombia progressed from the group stage after scoring four goals and conceding just once, while Ghana qualified with two goals scored and two conceded in three matches.

The South Americans also boast an impressive record against African opposition at the FIFA World Cup.

According to Opta, Colombia are unbeaten in their last four World Cup matches against African nations, with their only defeat coming against Cameroon in the Round of 16 of the 1990 tournament.

Ghana, meanwhile, have endured a difficult record against South American opposition at the World Cup.

The Black Stars lost 3-0 to Brazil in 2006, were beaten on penalties by Uruguay after a 1-1 draw in the 2010 quarter-finals, and suffered a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay during the 2022 group stage.

However, the Black Stars head into the clash full of confidence after becoming the only African side not to concede a goal during the group stage, making the encounter one of the standout fixtures of the Round of 32.

Predictions for Ghana vs Colombia

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nimbus Pronos made an early prediction for the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 match between Colombia and Ghana.

The cat backed the South American nation to eliminate the Black Stars and progress to the Round of 16 where a match against the winner of Switzerland vs Algeria awaits.

Source: Legit.ng