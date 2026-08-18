A British couple on their honeymoon and their Greek pilot died when their private helicopter came down on the island of Sifnos on Monday

The crash occurred just metres from the landing pad, moments before the helicopter was due to touch down at 18:15 local time

Sifnos' Deputy Mayor arrived at the scene and said locals witnessed the crash near their homes after hearing an unusual engine noise

Greek police have confirmed that a young British couple and their pilot lost their lives when a private helicopter crashed on the island of Sifnos on Monday afternoon.

The couple have been identified as Alexander Cromie and Marie Ebert. According to Greek newspaper Kathimerini, the two were on their honeymoon at the time of the crash. Their pilot, a Greek national, also died in the incident.

A British honeymoon couple and their Greek pilot died after a private helicopter crashed. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

British Honeymooners Die In Sifnos Helicopter Crash

The aircraft went down within metres of its intended landing pad, having departed from the village of Markopoulo, near Athens, bound for the popular Aegean holiday island, BBC reports.

A senior police official told The Times that the crash happened shortly before the scheduled landing time of 18:15 local time (16:15 GMT).

Sifnos Deputy Mayor Manolis Foundoulakis arrived at the scene shortly after the accident. Speaking to local news site Newsit, he said there was almost "nothing left" of the aircraft.

He added that residents living close to the landing pad had heard what they described as a "bizarre engine noise coming from the aircraft" just before it came down.

Emergency crews respond to the site of a fatal helicopter crash on Sifnos island. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Foundoulakis said two of the three victims were recovered from the wreckage, while the third was found a short distance away. Emergency services personnel and locals worked alongside firefighters to battle a blaze that broke out at the site following the impact. The flames were fully extinguished by Monday evening.

Greek Authorities Open Probe Into Fatal Crash

Greek authorities have launched an investigation to establish what caused the helicopter to go down. The BBC said it had reached out to the UK Foreign Office, the Greek authorities, and the aviation company involved, seeking comment.

All passengers aboard killed as tourist plane crashes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a small tourist aircraft crashed over Peru's famous Nazca Lines on Saturday, August 1, 2026, killing all 13 people on board, according to Peruvian officials and local news reports.

The plane, a Cessna Caravan C-208 operated by local airline Aerodiana, was on a sightseeing flight over the Nazca Lines when it went down at around 13:00 local time (19:00 BST) in the Pueblo Viejo region.

Source: Legit.ng