NDLEA dismantled an international drug black-market cartel allegedly using Nigeria as a transit hub to the UK, Europe and Asia

Social media influencer and luxury goods dealer Afolabi Michael, known as KC Luxury, was nabbed at Lagos airport while attempting to flee the country

The agency seized 184.50kg of hard drugs, described as the largest single seizure ever made through a courier company in Nigeria

Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has broken up a transnational drug black-marketing network that allegedly exploited the country as a staging post for drug shipments bound for the United Kingdom, parts of Europe, and Asia.

NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (retd.), announced while addressing journalists in Lagos on Tuesday. The agency's spokesman, Femi Babafemi, also confirmed the development in a statement.

NDLEA uncovers Lagos drug cartel, arrests influencer KC Luxury. Credit: @ndlea_official

Source: Instagram

At the centre of the bust is Afolabi Kazeem Michael, popularly known on social media as "KC Luxury," a self-styled influencer who publicly presented himself as a dealer in gold, jewellery, and luxury goods. According to Marwa, the glamorous persona was a deliberate front for coordinating hard drug shipments routed from South America through Nigeria to international markets.

KC Luxury Caught at Lagos Airport

Afolabi was intercepted on 13 August 2026 at the boarding gate of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, after intelligence suggested he was about to board a business-class flight to Paris.

He was found carrying €7,750, £2,800, and N100,000 in cash, along with expensive jewellery. A follow-up search of his luxury apartment on Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, resulted in the recovery of exotic vehicles.

A second suspect, Lawal Mujab Kehinde, a staff member of the logistics firm used to process the hard drug consignment, was also arrested. Investigators established that he packaged and routed shipments for the syndicate, receiving cash payments in return.

Nigeria's Largest Courier Drug Seizure

The investigation was triggered by the interception of 184.50kg of drugs concealed within a courier logistics channel in Lagos, which Marwa described as the largest drug seizure ever recorded through a courier company in Nigeria.

The cartel had reportedly projected earnings of up to N39 billion from the consignment through its international distribution network.

Following the seizure, Marwa directed a Special Investigation Team to trace every link in the supply chain.

That probe uncovered a web of shell companies and financial intermediaries used to disguise shipments and move billions of naira on behalf of the cartel. The syndicate also relied on false identities to obscure the true senders of packages, and maintained contacts in the UK, some of whom have already been arrested by British authorities.

Marwa connected the operation to a broader crackdown on transnational drug networks, citing the earlier dismantling of the Switzerland-based Simon Amadi cartel and the takedown of two Nigerian-Mexican methamphetamine syndicates operating clandestine laboratories in Ogun and Oyo states.

He warned that traffickers who believe a luxury lifestyle or social media fame can shield them from prosecution should think again.

"To those who believe they can hide behind luxury brands, glamorous lifestyles, and social media personas while black-marketing poison into our communities and across our borders, this Agency will find you," Marwa said.

Social Media Users React to KC Luxury's Ordeal

Nigerians online had plenty to say about the arrest. Here are some of the comments:

@queenbee__signatory wrote:

"Omoooooooo, this August is loaded 😂😂"

@cutieglogaga said:

"Commot for Lagos …. make Lagos no really put u for trouble thinking u ain't moving in a normal pace"

@mz_goldpine commented:

"Awon 'I started with buying one goat and the goat born, and I started selling the kids'…."

@mmgrocery reacted:

"Big money don't come clean, clean money don't come big."

@brightevander shared:

"Nawao. Some people just don't know when to stop when you have already made enough"

@_luchijay wrote:

"Lagos big boy my A&&. I'm done 😂😂😂"

@chriistianugo added:

"Deal has been going smoothly na one weyre go snitched as dem nor settle am well 😂😂"

How NDLEA busted Lagos drug cartel and arrested KC Luxury. Credit: @ndlea_official

Source: UGC

2 grandfathers arrested for selling drugs

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested 84-year-old grandpa, Godfrey Orji and 75-year-old Godwin Obulunbiya Obiora for dealing in illicit substances.

The two grand fathers were arrested for selling illicit drugd to teenage secondary school students in Umuahia, Abia state capital.

Source: Legit.ng