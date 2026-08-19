Suspected Boko Haram gunmen stormed Gaya community in Hong LGA of Adamawa State on Monday night, setting houses ablaze

Hong LGA chairman Dr Aliyu Saad confirmed the attack, saying one police officer and seven civilians were killed in two targeted houses

Security agencies including troops, hunters and vigilantes have been deployed to the area to track down the attackers

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents launched a deadly night raid on the Gaya community in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Monday, leaving one police inspector and seven civilians dead.

Hong LGA chairman, Dr Aliyu Saad, said the military, police, hunters and other security agencies had since been deployed to the area to track down those responsible.

Boko Haram gunmen murder 8 in shocking Adamawa assault. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, he stated this during a telephone interview on Tuesday, August 18, 2026

"The attackers came on the night of Monday and launched a bloody attack on two houses, burnt the houses and killed one police officer and seven civilians during the attack"

Differing casualty figures emerge

According to Vanguard, the state police spokesman, SP Suleiman Nguroje, separately confirmed the incident but gave a lower initial figure.

He said five bodies were recovered after the attackers left — four civilians and one police inspector.

"We are still waiting for an update. Troops have been deployed with all the security agencies, including vigilante and hunters, to hunt for the attackers."

Nguroje added that he would provide further briefings as new information emerged.

The discrepancy between the two accounts suggests the full death toll may still be under assessment as security forces comb the area.

This marks the eighth time Hong LGA has come under insurgent attack in 2026 alone, raising serious concerns about the security situation in the area.

Planned barracks yet to materialise

A proposed military barracks that would have been built in Garaha, close to a known Boko Haram entry route into the Sambisa Forest, has not yet been established.

Security experts and community leaders have long argued that a permanent military presence in the corridor could significantly reduce the frequency of such attacks on communities like Hong.

Hong LGA is notably the home town of two former Secretaries to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal and Mr Boss Mustapha.

Boko Haram kills a police inspector and seven civilians in Gaya community, Adamawa state.

Source: Original

Boko Haram kidnap pastor’s wife, 3 children

Recall that suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists stopped a commercial vehicle near Kareto village and forced a pastor's wife and her three children off the bus.

The family, targeted because of their religious identity, were travelling to Damasak, where Pastor Moses Guguma leads a COCIN Church.

The abducted woman had been discharged from a Maiduguri hospital only days before the attack and was still recovering.

Bride, 2 others killed as soldiers, Boko Haram clash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that suspected Boko Haram insurgents stormed two military locations in Maiduguri, Borno State, between 12:20am and 2:30am on Friday, July 10, 2026.

The Nigerian military confirmed all infiltration attempts were successfully repelled across multiple axes in the north-east state.

Three civilians died from stray bullets during the crossfire with the terrorists, including a three-week-old bride shot in the head.

Source: Legit.ng