Lawal Oluwatobi, a Lagos State University graduate, shared how poverty forced him out of private school after his father's death in 2004

He spent five years working in Lagos before returning to write WAEC in 2020, passing as one of only seven students from his centre

Balancing work and studies at LASU, his CGPA dropped to 4.47 in his final year before a supervisor's words changed everything

Lawal Oluwatobi, a graduate of Lagos State University, has moved social media users with his account of how he earned a First Class degree in Economics despite spending years unable to afford even his WAEC registration fees.

Sharing the story on LinkedIn during LASU's convocation week in August 2026, Lawal described a childhood that began in comfort. His father was a successful businessman in Ijebu Igbo, and the family attended one of the best private schools in the area.

Lagos State University Student Who Could Not Afford WAEC Fees Finally Bags First Class, Shares Story

Source: UGC

That stability ended abruptly when his father passed away in 2004. His mother could no longer cover private school tuition, and he was transferred to a public school.

From Failing WAEC to LASU Admission

When SS3 arrived in 2015, his mother could not raise the N3,500 needed to register him for WAEC. He sat the examination unprepared and failed. University felt out of reach, and he relocated to Lagos, spending the next five years working across Alaba and other parts of the city.

In 2020, he registered and sat WAEC again, this time self-taught and determined not to cheat. He was one of only seven candidates from his centre to pass. He then wrote JAMB under similar conditions, describing his mind as "rusted" from years away from formal study. He passed nonetheless and received admission to LASU through Stream 2.

His first year at university left him feeling completely lost. He recalled calling his younger brother to share his doubts, and the response stuck with him: "Lawals no dey carry last. You will understand it later."

A Perfect Score in His Final Semester

Throughout his degree, Lawal balanced paid work with lectures, funding his own school fees, hostel charges, and family obligations every year. His goal was simply to avoid carry-overs. He studied when he could and slept when he had to, largely unknown to his lecturers until his final year.

By his final year, the financial pressure was at its peak and his CGPA had dropped to 4.47. He had nearly accepted that a First Class was beyond him. Then his supervisor, Professor Olateju, told him plainly, "I believe you can do it." He had never disclosed to her how little time he had for study. Her words, he said, shifted something inside him. He pushed harder than he had at any previous point, and in his second semester of 400 level, he earned a perfect GP of 5.0.

He graduated with a CGPA of 4.52, securing a First Class in Economics from Lagos State University.

Closing his post with a message to anyone studying under difficult circumstances, Lawal wrote:

"If you are reading this while working two jobs, studying with a tired mind, carrying family responsibilities, or wondering whether your late start has already decided your future — hear me: nothing is impossible."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng