Verydarkman has shared an update on the abducted schoolchildren and their teachers in Oyo State

In an emotional video posted on his Instagram page, the activist spoke about the efforts allegedly made by the Oyo State government to secure their release

He also reminded Nigerians of the Chibok schoolgirls' abduction and highlighted the number of days the Oyo schoolchildren have remained in captivity

Ratel Movement President Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), has shared an update on the abducted schoolchildren and their teachers in Oyo State.

A few weeks ago, several schoolchildren and their teachers were abducted from their school. One of the teachers was later killed, with the kidnappers releasing a video while continuing to make demands over the remaining captives.

VDM breaks down Oyo schoolchildren still in captivity. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Following the incident, VDM staged a protest in Oyo State and was received by Governor Seyi Makinde, who assured him that his administration was actively working to secure the victims' release.

Providing an update in an emotional video posted on his Instagram page, VDM appeared close to tears as he spoke about the prolonged captivity of the victims.

According to him, the Oyo school abduction is beginning to resemble the Chibok schoolgirls' case, as the children and their teachers have now spent 49 days in captivity.

VDM speaks on Governor Seyi Makinde's efforts

Speaking about the governor's efforts, VDM claimed that a ransom had been paid to the kidnappers but that the victims had still not been released. (This claim has not been independently verified.)

The activist lamented that many Nigerians had seemingly moved on from the incident. He also referenced a recent video of the President joking with the First Lady, saying the contrast highlighted how little public attention the abduction was receiving.

VDM calls on Oyo state government over abducted schoolchildren. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM added that no one knows the current condition of the victims or whether they have been moved to another location.

He said:

"The kidnappers collected the money and still refused to release them. Today makes it 49 days. Nigerians have moved on. We don't know how they are faring, whether they are alive or whether they have been moved to another country."

VDM recalls the Chibok schoolgirls' abduction

Reflecting on the Chibok schoolgirls' abduction, VDM said he hopes the Oyo case does not follow a similar path. He noted that many of the Chibok girls remained in captivity for years, with some returning only after a long period, while others never came back.

He also stated that some of the girls were reportedly forced into marriages with their captors, while the prolonged ordeal took a devastating toll on many of their families.

VDM sends message to Governor Seyi Makinde

Addressing Governor Seyi Makinde directly, VDM urged the state government to intensify efforts to rescue the abducted children and involve relevant security agencies, including the Department of State Services (DSS).

He said:

"Even now, we don't know if they are still alive. Governor Seyi Makinde assured us they would return, but it is time to act. You need to work with the DSS and rescue the children. There may be collateral damage, but we have kept quiet for too long. Seyi, move into the bush and rescue them."

Here is the Instagram video where VDM spoke about the abducted Oyo schoolchildren:

VDM taunts Chris Okafor about Doris Ogala

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VDM reacted to Pastor Chris Okafor’s apology video while speaking about his case with Doris Ogala.

He shed fake tears and became dramatic as he shared his interpretation of what the cleric had said to his congregation.

The activist also shared chats the cleric allegedly had with his daughter to counter some of his claims.

Source: Legit.ng