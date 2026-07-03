The presidency has been accused of going after the alleged fake DG of a non-existent government agency amid allegations against Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff to the president

Adeniyi Adeyemi, the self-acclaimed government appointee to the fake agency, raised the alarm in his latest interview with journalists

Adeniyi's alarm has raised mixed reactions from Nigerians, who raised concerns about the security of the country with the fake appointment

Adeniyi Adeyemi, the man who was alleged to have forged government appointment letters and paraded himself as the director-general of an agency that did not exist, the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) and the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC), has claimed that the presidency was trying to silence him.

The self-acclaimed DG further denied any wrongdoing, while claiming that the action of the government can only be described as a "defence mechanism" against his personality.

Femi Gbajabiamila's accuser, Adeniyi Adeyemi, raises alarm of threat to life Photo Credit: @femigbaja

Source: Twitter

In an interview with Premium Times on Thursday, July 3, Adeyemi alleged that the move by the government was "to shut me up", insisting that the organisation was created in 2024.

When he was asked to appear in person and defend himself, Adeyemi disclosed that he had left Abuja. He also declined to share his appointment letter or any document to substantiate his engagement with the government and denied responding to further questions. He noted that his lawyer had advised him against speaking to journalists.

Adeyemi further revealed that his life was under threat, adding that it was the reason he had to speak from the underground. “They are now after my life. I have gone into hiding. I’m underground,” Adeyemi remarked.

Nigerians react to alarm on threat to Adeniyi's life

His latest revelation has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Abiola described the situation as shameful:

"Isn't it shameful that a non-existent council not only had a so-called Director-General, but also occupied an office in the Federal Secretariat and even secured allocations in Nigeria's national budget? What happens to the 'agreements' he signed with foreign investors on Nigeria's behalf? What will those investors be thinking of Nigeria now? The embarrassment our leaders continue to bring upon this country is simply unacceptable. They should bury their heads in shame."

Nigerians react as Adeniyi Adeyemi says the presidency is after his life Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Ogunyemi Oluwasegun Alaba noted that the situation is a threat to Nigeria's security:

"Once someone can have an office at the Federal Secretariat without a security check to know who is who, that means you are incompetent about the security, which also affects the security of Nigeria."

Tzalmon decried the situation:

"Never seen where an accused would ask for an independent investigation and the accuser would decline, except the accused is the victim."

Del Ajayi projected the sack of Femi Gbajabiamila:

"With everything reported on this matter, it is clear that Femi Gbajabiamila’s position is no longer tenable."

You can read more comments on X here:

Group demands arrest of Adeyemi

Legit.ng earlier reported that CTAG has demanded the immediate investigation of Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi for alleged impersonation and misinformation.

The Allegations of a ghost agency and N600 million bribery against Adeyemi raised serious public trust concerns.

Calls for accountability emphasised the need for evidence in public allegations to protect institutional integrity.

Source: Legit.ng