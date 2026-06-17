A video of VDM meeting with Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has surfaced online amid ongoing protests and public reactions

VDM, alongside many youths, staged a peaceful protest in Oyo State over the abduction of schoolchildren and later met with Governor Makinde to discuss the issue

Many social media users have analyzed the meeting, paying close attention to the governor's facial expressions and body language while he spoke

A video of social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VDM, with the Oyo State Governor has surfaced online as the activist continues to protest over the abduction of schoolchildren in the state.

VDM and a group of youths staged a protest regarding the abduction and later met with the governor to discuss the issue.

Reactions as VDM meets Seyi Makinde over abducted Oyo schoolchildren. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@seyiamakinde

Source: Instagram

In the video, the individuals who accompanied the Ratel president were seen standing with him as he addressed the crowd through a megaphone.

The governor also addressed the protesters after VDM spoke. He stated that if he were not in government, he would have joined the protesters himself.

Speaking further, Governor Makinde explained that he does not have direct control over security agencies.

He noted that even if he instructed the Commissioner of Police to move to a particular location in search of the abducted children, the CP would first have to receive approval from the Inspector-General of Police before taking action.

VDM takes protesters to see Governor Seyi Makinde in Oyo state. Photo credit@verydarkman

Source: Instagram

"The state governor is not in charge of security agencies. If I say go somewhere, the Commissioner of Police will have to take instructions from the Inspector-General of Police."

VDM speaks about abducted school children

VDM also shared his thoughts on the abduction. He stated that he and the protesters were willing to volunteer in the search efforts.

According to him, they were ready to go into the bush in search of the abducted children, and he asked the governor what plans were in place to secure their rescue.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about VDM, Seyi Makinde

Here are comments below:

@sturmdiasoul reacted:

"You can see the pain and tension in the governor’s face. Omo may God help you through this time. Long live VDM."

@cal.lmelani shared:

"If you listen very well, you will see Governors in Nigeria are powerless, all the power is vested in the hand of a single person which is the president."

@muntasils__wear wrote:

"The governor looks confused you could see from his face he is pained too."

@tox.imagery shared:

"Seyi Makinde has always showed up. He has never stopped protesters or dispersed protesters. He will allow you to express their grievances and will address them. During COVID protests Seyi Makinde literally walked on the road with protesters. Even the much recently Ibadan Circular road protests that went for days he didn't make any arrests."

VDM states lone protest in Abuja

Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman had continued to react to the viral attack on a church in Kwara state as he called out President Bola Tinubu.

In his video, he shared what the youths must do in the face of insecurity in the country while criticising the president.

He was praised for his boldness and encouraged to go to the National Assembly to protest, so that politicians could see him.

Source: Legit.ng