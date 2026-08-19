May Edochie took to social media to celebrate comedian and filmmaker AY Makun on his birthday with a warm public message

The businesswoman shared photos of AY Makun alongside a heartfelt caption wishing him a prosperous new chapter

Nigerians flooded the comment section with reactions after May Edochie's post for AY Makun caught attention online

May Edochie has stirred conversation online after she publicly celebrated comedian and filmmaker AY Makun on his birthday, with her post drawing significant attention from Nigerians on social media.

The businesswoman and estranged wife of actor Yul Edochie shared a series of photos of AY Makun to mark the occasion, accompanying the images with a warm and thoughtful birthday message.

May Edochie honours AY Makun on his birthday in a post that sparks reactions. Credit: @mayedochie, @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

In her words, she wrote: "Happy birthday to a great personality @aycomedian ! May this new chapter bring you everything beautiful you deserve and your days be filled with greater achievements, joy, good health, and endless blessings. 🙏."

May Edochie's Post Sparks Online Buzz

The phrase "this new chapter" in her caption appeared to resonate strongly with online users, many of whom took note of the wording and began sharing their thoughts in the comment section.

AY Makun, whose full name is Ayo Makun, is one of Nigeria's most recognised comedians and film producers, known for blockbuster movies including the "30 Days in Atlanta" franchise.

May Edochie’s AY Makun birthday post takes social media by surprise. Credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

The birthday shoutout from May Edochie drew attention partly because of her own high public profile, built significantly around conversations about her personal life in recent years.

May Edochie has steadily grown her presence as a businesswoman and public figure, and her social media activity frequently generates reactions from followers who closely track her posts.

See May Edochie's viral Instagram post on AY Makun:

What AY said about living alone

Legit.ng also reported that AY Makun shared his thoughts on the value of solitude, even as his ex-wife, Mabel Makun, marked her 40th birthday with a glamorous celebration.

While the birthday buzz filled social media, AY took to his Instagram story to reflect on solitude. He posted a meme featuring actor Tom Hardy with the quote:

"Being alone for a while is dangerous. It's addictive. Once you see how peaceful it is, you don't even want to deal with people anymore."

Source: Legit.ng