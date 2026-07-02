Verydarkman has shared his opinion on the rate at which kidnappers share videos of their victims online

In a post shared on his Instagram page, the activist issued a stern warning and mentioned those responsible for kidnappings

He also outlined what Nigerians can do to help reduce the frequency of kidnappers posting such disturbing videos

Ratel President Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), has shared his thoughts on the rising rate of kidnappings in Nigeria.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the activist reacted to footage allegedly showing a kidnapper flaunting one of his victims.

VDM reacts to video of kidnapper showing off his victims. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the victim's face was concealed, with his hands tied behind his back, while the suspected kidnapper filmed the scene as he relaxed on a mat.

Reacting to the video, VDM expressed concern over how bold kidnappers have become, noting that they now openly share videos featuring their captives on social media.

He shared what Nigerians should do about the videos shared by kidnappers online.

VDM explains why kidnappers share disturbing videos

According to the activist, kidnappers post such videos to create panic and fear among Nigerians, making families more likely to pay ransom quickly whenever a loved one is abducted.

He added that the videos are designed to intimidate people by highlighting the suffering victims may endure in captivity.

Speaking in the video, Verydarkman appealed to content creators and social media users to stop reposting the clips, arguing that doing so only amplifies the kidnappers' message and gives them more publicity.

"I am trying to think of a solution. To the content creators in Nigeria, please stop reposting those videos. Kidnappers are creating accounts on TikTok. They want to create panic and chaos so that people will be afraid. They know what they are doing."

"We need to move beyond just talking about these things. It is high time we stopped reposting those videos. We need to shut them down. The more you post them, the bolder they become. As influencers, are you not tired? There is a reason they post those videos. Let us start thinking. It is getting too much. We should consider who is gaining and who is losing. Once we post their videos, they go out and engage in kidnapping again the next day."

VDM sends message to content creators about kidnapping in Nigeria. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM alleges corruption is fueling kidnapping

In the same video, the Ratel President alleged that corruption among some security personnel is contributing to the kidnapping crisis.

He claimed that some soldiers and security operatives are involved in criminal activities and, at times, attribute such incidents to bandits. He also questioned who was responsible for kidnappings and armed robberies before the emergence of Boko Haram and the rise in attacks linked to armed groups.

"Do you think it is Boko Haram or Fulani herdsmen kidnapping people? The people who were carrying out kidnappings before the Fulani herdsmen came, where are they? Soldiers, DSS, and security agencies will raid some villages, and nobody will know."

Here is the Instagram video below:

VDM taunts Chris Okafor about Doris Ogala

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VDM reacted to Pastor Chris Okafor’s apology video while speaking about his case with Doris Ogala.

He shed fake tears and became dramatic as he shared his interpretation of what the cleric had said to his congregation. The activist also shared chats the cleric allegedly had with his daughter to counter some of his claims.

Source: Legit.ng