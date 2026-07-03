Beloved California pastor Romildo Delima tragically died while celebrating his birthday with his wife in Venezuela after an earthquake struck

The heartbreaking loss broke his family, church, and friends, who are remembering his life of faith and service

As loved ones seek to fulfil his final wish, the tragedy has drawn widespread sympathy and support amid the disaster

The family and faith community of Pastor Romildo Delima, leader of Worship Church Ministries in Riverside, California, are mourning his death after he was killed and his wife injured during twin earthquakes in Venezuela last Wednesday.

Delima, who had travelled with his wife, Carlha Nacarid, to celebrate his 69th birthday on June 21, was caught in the devastation when 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude quakes struck northern Venezuela three days later.

Tragedy as beloved California pastor dies during Venezuela earthquake on birthday. Credit: Christainpost

Source: Instagram

“In a matter of seconds, everything changed. During the earthquake, a wall collapsed on them. Romildo was rescued and taken to the hospital, but despite every effort, he did not survive,” his family and niece, Luciene Ferreira, wrote in a GoFundMe campaign that has already raised over $20,000.

Carlha survived but suffered severe injuries, including two broken legs and a fractured pelvis.

“She will undergo the surgeries she urgently needs in Venezuela, and the funds raised will also help cover the medical expenses associated with her treatment and recovery,” the family added.

Miguel Gonzalez-Mateo, a close friend and fellow pastor, told CBS LA that the hotel where the couple stayed in Caracas collapsed.

One of Delima’s sons confirmed his father was struck by a falling wall. “We will miss him all the time. He’s like a best friend for me,” Gonzalez-Mateo said. “We feel so sad in all the congregation. We must pray for the family.”

Delima, remembered for his “compassion, humility, and unwavering love,” leaves behind three grandchildren. His family is now working to repatriate his body to Brazil, where he wished to be buried beside his mother.

“His final wish, and his family’s wish, is for him to be laid to rest in Brazil, beside his mother and surrounded by the rest of his family. Bringing him home has become an overwhelming financial burden during an already unimaginable time,” they explained.

The family noted that despite reaching out to government agencies for help, they received little support.

“We have spent the last several days desperately trying every possible avenue for help… Sadly, despite all of our efforts, we have not received the support we were praying for. It is incredibly difficult for our family to ask for help, but today we have no other choice,” they said.

Nearly 2,000 people have been confirmed dead since the quakes struck Venezuela on June 24, leaving communities across the country devastated.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Archbishop Dr Richard Samuel Addae, the revered founder of Shiloh United Church and the Shiloh Archbishop Addae Theological Institute in Kumasi, has passed away.

The news of his death on June 26, 2026, was first shared on Facebook by Kumasi-based content creator Kwabena Nsafoa, who disclosed that he had known the Archbishop for over 30 years as a neighbour.

Nsafoa paid tribute to him, writing: “Sofo Panyin,” a Twi term of respect for a senior pastor or man of God.

Hours earlier, another Facebook user, El Son Clifford, had also announced the passing of the Archbishop, posting:

“GREAT GIANT in the KINGDOM Business is GONE😭😭 HIS EMERITUS ARCHBISHOP DR. SAMUEL RICHARD ADDAE… #RestInGod #Granpaa.”

The cause of death has not yet been made public, and his family is expected to release an official statement soon.

Birthday celebration turns tragic as California pastor dies during Venezuela earthquake. Credit: Christainpost

Source: Instagram

Talay Riley dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Grammy-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter Mark Yinka Orabiyi, popularly known as Talay Riley, also passed away.

The music talent reportedly died after a brutal stabbing in East London. He was 35. Local outlet Newham Recorder reported that the incident occurred around 9 am on Friday, June 5, on Pankhurst Avenue in Silvertown.

The emergency services that rushed to the scene were unable to save him on the spot. Police confirmed that a murder investigation has been launched, with homiicide detectives from the specialist crime command leading inquiries.

Source: Legit.ng