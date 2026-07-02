Senegal fans have launched an online petition with over 30,000 signatures demanding the dismissal of coach Pape Thiaw after the heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to Belgium

The Teranga Lions surrendered a two-goal lead in the closing minutes before conceding a controversial extra-time penalty that ended their World Cup campaign

Supporters have criticised Thiaw's tactical decisions and continued reliance on experienced players over emerging young talents

Senegal’s dramatic exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup has triggered a wave of frustration among supporters, with thousands now demanding the removal of head coach Pape Thiaw following the painful defeat to Belgium.

An online petition calling for his immediate dismissal has already attracted more than 30,000 signatures, reflecting the growing anger among fans who believe the Teranga Lions threw away a golden opportunity to reach the last 16.

Senegal threw away a two-goal lead with four minutes left, losing 3-2 to Belgium after extra-time in the World Cup Round of 32. Photo by Emma Ottosen

Source: Getty Images

The heartbreaking collapse has reignited debates about the future direction of Senegalese football and whether a new generation needs a new leader on the touchline.

Senegal's stunning collapse leaves fans heartbroken

For much of the encounter, Senegal appeared destined for one of the tournament's most memorable victories.

According to BBC Sport, goals from Habib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr gave the African giants a commanding 2-0 lead against a Belgium side that struggled to cope with their intensity and organisation.

With only four minutes remaining in normal time, the result looked beyond doubt.

However, football once again proved its cruel unpredictability.

Romelu Lukaku sparked Belgium's comeback with an 86th-minute strike before captain Youri Tielemans levelled matters three minutes later, capitalising on a defensive lapse to force extra time.

The decisive moment arrived deep into extra-time when VAR intervened to award Belgium a controversial penalty following Lamine Camara's challenge on Tielemans.

The Belgian skipper kept his composure from the spot in the 125th minute, completing an astonishing turnaround and ending Senegal's World Cup dream.

The defeat added another painful chapter to a difficult year for the Teranga Lions, who had already surrendered their Africa Cup of Nations crown earlier in 2026.

Petition against Pape Thiaw gains massive support

The aftermath of the painful World Cup defeat has seen public frustration directed squarely at coach Pape Thiaw.

An online petition demanding the immediate dismissal of coach Pape Thiaw has gained significant traction and has already surpassed 30,000 signatures. Photo by Michael Reeves

Source: Getty Images

According to Africa Top Sports, the online petition, addressed to the Senegalese Football Federation and its executive committee, argues that the team's elimination was the consequence of poor tactical decisions and questionable squad management throughout the tournament.

Many supporters believe Thiaw failed to adequately prepare the next generation of players, preferring instead to continue placing his trust in established stars despite mounting calls for younger talents to receive greater opportunities.

Critics have also highlighted the selection of players who were reportedly not fully fit, arguing that these decisions ultimately weakened the squad during crucial moments.

The rapid growth of the petition demonstrates just how strongly sections of the Senegalese football community feel about the direction of the national team.

Perhaps the biggest source of criticism revolves around Senegal's management of the closing stages against Belgium.

Fans have questioned why all five substitutions were not utilised to inject fresh energy into a side visibly struggling to maintain its intensity.

The delayed changes allowed Belgium to seize momentum and mount an extraordinary comeback.

Supporters also point to what they describe as a recurring lack of tactical flexibility during the group stage and preparation matches.

According to the petition organisers, Senegal's immense talent pool requires a coach capable of adapting quickly and embracing the nation's exciting young prospects.

Senegal star quits national team

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Pape Gueye's surprising announcement to step aside from the Senegalese national team following their dramatic exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This decision comes after the Teranga Lions squandered a two-goal lead against Belgium, leading to an emotional outcry from Gueye regarding the coaching staff's future.

Source: Legit.ng