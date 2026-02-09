Rapper Cardi B and her boyfriend Stefon Diggs have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram

Breakup rumours have started swirling around Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B and NFL star Stefon Diggs after fans noticed a sudden change on their social media pages.

Shortly after the Super Bowl, both celebrities unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The development came just months after the couple welcomed their first child together, a son, in November.

The development happened after the Patriots suffered a heavy 29–13 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Sunday, reports Yahoo News.

Only days before the game, Diggs had spoken warmly about Cardi B, praising her support throughout the season.

“I just appreciate the support. She’s been an amazing support of just me and the Patriots. She’s an amazing woman, and we continue to build that relationship," he said during a press conference in January.

Allegation of Diggs Cheating on Cardi

As the unfollowing became public, fans began speculating about what could have gone wrong between the pair.

One X user claimed Diggs was allegedly seen sneaking his female best friend into his hotel room shortly after the Super Bowl defeat. The claim quickly circulated online, though it has not been officially confirmed.

Others pointed to reports involving his ex-girlfriend, model Sky Marlene. She had posted a video of Diggs on social media days earlier and claimed he had been messaging her.

There is, however, no confirmed report that the two were together physically.

Diggs’ legal troubles add to tension

Some fans also referenced Diggs’ ongoing legal issues. The NFL star is facing str*ngulation charges over an alleged altercation with his personal chef in December 2025.

He is accused of slapping and assaulting the chef during a dispute about her salary. Diggs is expected to appear in court later this week.

The case has added another layer of controversy to the athlete’s personal life, especially as his relationship with Cardi B was under public scrutiny.

Before the Super Bowl, Cardi B was asked by a reporter what advice she had for Diggs ahead of the big game.

Her response was brief and straightforward: “Good luck.”

The short answer, which some fans described as unusually cold, is now being revisited in light of the breakup rumours.

