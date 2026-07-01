The late Alexx Ekubo's final movie, 'Sweet 16', will hit cinemas across Nigeria on August 14, 2026

The official trailer has been released, giving fans one more opportunity to watch the beloved actor on the big screen.

The announcement comes as conversations surrounding the actor's death and burial continue to make headlines

Nollywood fans will soon get another opportunity to celebrate the life and talent of the late Alexx Ekubo as his final movie, ‘Sweet 16’, is set for nationwide cinema release.

The movie is scheduled to premiere across Nigerian cinemas on August 14, 2026, months after the actor's passing.

Alexx died in May after battling stage four kidney cancer. He was later laid to rest in his hometown of Arochukwu, Abia State, in June, with family, friends and colleagues paying their last respects.

Alexx Ekubo's final movie, 'Sweet 16', will hit cinemas across Nigeria on August 14, 2026. Photos: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

The producers officially unveiled the trailer for the coming-of-age movie on Tuesday, June 30, giving audiences a glimpse of what to expect.

Sweet 16 features an impressive lineup of Nollywood stars, including Uche Jombo, Mercy Aigbe, Kalu Ikeagwu and singer Yemi Alade alongside the late Alexx Ekubo.

According to the synopsis, the film follows the story of a young city girl preparing for her glamorous 16th birthday celebration.

However, her plans take an unexpected turn after she is sent to the village, where she embarks on a journey that changes her life forever.

The touching storyline, combined with Alexx's final performance, has already generated excitement among movie enthusiasts.

Movie arrives amid family controversy

The announcement of the film's release comes during a period of intense public interest surrounding the actor's death.

In recent weeks, some members of Alexx Ekubo's extended family publicly raised concerns about the circumstances surrounding his passing and aspects of his burial arrangements.

Among the allegations made were claims that key relatives were not fully informed about certain events leading to the actor's burial.

Alexx Ekubo's biological mum speaks

Meanwhile, the biological mother of the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has broken her silence through her close friend, Emmanuella Ubah, amid the family feud.

Ubah revealed she was speaking with the permission of Alexx’s biological mother. She described her 20-year relationship with the family and emphasised that Alexx Ekubo had been trying to reconnect with his real mother before his death.

"I will speak on this matter only this once, and I do so with the permission of Alex Ekubo's birth mother. I have known this woman personally for over 20 years, both in Europe and in America," Ubah said in part.

Reactions trail Alexx Ekubo's final movie

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@EzekielOluwada6 stated:

"Let’s celebrate people’s work with facts and continue to appreciate their contributions while we can."

Davidson Benita noted:

"This movie was the movie he acted before he passed. Ahamefula was the movie he acted last before he passed"

Watch the official trailer below:

Alexx Ekubo died in May after battling stage four kidney cancer. Photo: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister speaks up

Legit.ng earlier reported that late actor Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister, Chioma, broke her silence days after her brother’s burial.

A throwback video showed the siblings dancing together at a family function as the woman poured her heart out.

This was after a relative of the late Alexx alleged troubling details surrounding his death.

Source: Legit.ng