Victor Osimhen has reportedly recommended Super Eagles defender Emmanuel Fernandez to Galatasaray

The Rangers star enjoyed a breakthrough campaign, winning the club's Player of the Season award and attracting interest from Arsenal

Galatasaray are searching for defensive reinforcements amid growing uncertainty surrounding Davinson Sánchez's future in Istanbul

Victor Osimhen has reportedly played a key role in Galatasaray's latest transfer plans by recommending fellow Super Eagles defender Emmanuel Fernandez to the Turkish champions.

The development comes as Galatasaray prepare for a busy summer transfer window and seek potential replacements amid growing interest in Colombian centre-back Davinson Sánchez.

Super Eagles defender Emmanuel Fernandez has emerged as a top transfer target for Turkish giants Galatasaray. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images

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While many expected Osimhen to push for the arrival of close friend Samuel Chukwueze, reports from Turkey suggest the Nigerian striker has instead urged club officials to pursue Fernandez, one of Scotland's standout performers last season.

Osimhen throws support behind Fernandez

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Osimhen has spoken positively about Fernandez after sharing dressing-room experiences with him in the Nigerian national team setup.

The endorsement is believed to have strengthened Galatasaray's interest in the versatile defender, who has rapidly emerged as one of the most sought-after African players in Europe.

Emmanuel Fernandez was reportedly recommended to Galatasaray by Super Eagles teammate Victor Osimhen. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

Fernandez enjoyed an exceptional campaign with Rangers, making 33 appearances across all competitions and contributing six goals from defence.

His commanding aerial presence, physical strength, and ability to threaten from set-pieces have drawn widespread admiration from scouts across Europe.

Beyond his defensive qualities, Fernandez possesses valuable versatility, operating comfortably as both a central defender and a right-back when required.

That flexibility is viewed as a major advantage for Galatasaray as they prepare for domestic and European challenges next season.

Rangers star attracting Europe's top clubs

Fernandez's remarkable rise has not gone unnoticed among Europe's heavyweight clubs.

Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly monitored his progress, while Borussia Dortmund and French outfit Rennes have also expressed serious interest in securing his signature, Afrik-Foot reports.

The former Peterborough United defender capped his outstanding season by winning Rangers' Men's Player of the Season award.

He was also the only Rangers player named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Season, underlining his consistency and influence throughout the campaign.

At just 24 years old, Fernandez is widely regarded as one of Nigeria's brightest defensive prospects and appears destined for a major move sooner rather than later.

The growing list of suitors means Galatasaray may need to act swiftly if they hope to secure his services.

Galatasaray planning for life beyond Sánchez

The Turkish champions are assessing defensive options as uncertainty continues to surround Davinson Sánchez.

Italian side Como are reportedly pushing to lure the Colombian defender away from Istanbul, forcing Galatasaray to prepare contingency plans.

Although established names such as Virgil van Dijk and Kim Min-jae have been linked with the club, Fernandez has emerged as a realistic and exciting alternative.

Osimhen's recommendation could prove influential in negotiations, particularly given his importance within the squad and his understanding of Fernandez's qualities at international level.

Interestingly, the move also shifts attention away from Samuel Chukwueze, who had previously been connected with Turkish clubs but now appears unlikely to join his Super Eagles teammate in Istanbul.

New twist in Osimhen's Galatasaray future

In another development, Legit.ng reported details about Osimhen's aspirations for the upcoming season with Galatasaray, amidst growing transfer interest from top European clubs.

His commitment to promoting Turkish football on a global scale, coupled with his longing to return to the electrifying atmosphere of the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex, speaks volumes about his dedication to the team and what lies ahead for him.

Source: Legit.ng