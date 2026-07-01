Famous Hollywood director Carl Erik Rinsch has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for defrauding Netflix

The filmmaker diverted $11m meant for a science fiction series into his personal account to buy luxury cars and expensive goods

Judge rejected his plea for leniency regarding mental health struggles and ordered him to surrender to prison in September

Hollywood director Carl Erik Rinsch has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after he swindled Netflix out of $11m meant for an unfinished science fiction series called White Horse.

The 48-year-old, best known for the 2013 samurai fantasy film 47 Ronin starring Keanu Reeves, was convicted in December 2025 of wire fraud, money laundering, and five counts of engaging in monetary transactions linked to unlawful activity.

Carl Erik Rinsch gets a prison sentence after prosecutors proved he used Netflix production funds on luxury cars, antiques and personal expenses. Photo: carlerikrinsch/netflix

Source: Instagram

How the fraud unfolded

According to Sky News, Carl Erik Rinsch moved Netflix funds meant to complete the show into a personal account, then spent heavily on luxury items instead of finishing the project.

He put roughly $2.4m into five Rolls-Royces and a red Ferrari, spent about $3.3m on furniture and antiques, including $638,000 on two mattresses, paid $387,000 for a Swiss watch, and used $1.7m to clear credit card bills.

The 47 Ronin director also lost large sums in failed investments before turning to cryptocurrency, where he managed to make some profit, which he later deposited back into his account.

Netflix's payments to Rinsch

Netflix had already paid Rinsch close to $44m for White Horse across 2018 and 2019, before handing over the extra $11m in 2020 after he claimed he needed more funds to finish production.

What prosecutors and the judge said

Prosecutors described Rinsch's actions as driven by pure greed, noting that he had every advantage available to him, from family wealth to an elite education and a thriving career.

Carl Erik Rinsch's lawyers pointed to mental health difficulties and medication problems as contributing factors, which they said he is now addressing.

The Hollywood director himself apologised, admitting that real harm was caused.

"I failed to recognise the danger of the state I was in."

Prosecutors had pushed for a five‑year sentence, but US District Judge Jed Rakoff handed down two and a half years.

The judge noted that while Rinsch’s mental health difficulties might explain some of his excesses, they did not change the fact that he deliberately lied to Netflix to obtain large sums of money and then tried to cover it up.

"He was determined to lie to get substantial monies from Netflix."

Carl Erik Rinsch has been ordered to report to prison in September 2026.

Hollywood director Carl Erik Rinsch is sentenced after a court rules he lied to obtain Netflix funds and failed to complete the promised series. Photo: carlerikrinsch

Source: Instagram

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The Los Angeles jury awarded compensation to Maria, her sister Patricia and her husband after hearing evidence that the attack left Maria with permanent scars, limited mobility and post-traumatic stress, while Chris Brown maintained that she had provoked the dog.

Source: Legit.ng