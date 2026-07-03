Zlatan Ibile sparked online reactions after distancing himself from the "City Boy Movement" during his MAPOLY homecoming concert

The viral moment quickly fueled conversations, with fans speculating about the rapper's statement and its implications

Davido weighed in with a brief moment, adding another twist to the trending online discussion

Afrobeats superstar Davido has reacted to the viral moment when fellow artist Zlatan Ibile distanced himself from the “City Boy Movement” during his homecoming concert at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY).

Legit.ng earlier reported that the incident occurred at Zlatan’s “Symbol of Hope Homecoming” concert, held at the institution’s Sports Centre.

Davido finally reacts as Zlatan disowns City Boy Movement during MAPOLY show. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The rapper, who studied at MAPOLY between 2011 and 2012, returned to celebrate his journey with thousands of students and fans in attendance.

During the award presentation, the event’s MC attempted to link the honour to the “City Boy Movement,” saying:

“This award is on behalf of the City Boy Movement.”

Zlatan immediately corrected him, drawing loud cheers from the crowd:

“Bro, I don’t understand what you’re saying. No be City Boy movement we come do for here.”

The rapper’s response quickly went viral online, sparking conversations about his stance.

He later used the platform to reflect on his humble beginnings, reunite with a former schoolmate on stage, and encourage students to remain hopeful despite life’s challenges.

The free concert also featured performances from Small Doctor and Carter Efe, with surprise appearances by Mayorkun and Peruzzi.

Rapper Olamide, widely regarded as Zlatan’s mentor, praised the initiative on social media.

Reacting to the saga, Davido commented under entertainer Tunde Ednut’s post:

“Una wan put my brother for wahala.”

See his comment below:

Davido's reaction to Zlatan's City Boy Movement statement has fans talking. Credit: @zlatanibile

Source: Instagram

Watch the video of what transpired between Zlatan and City Boy Movement officials:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido doubled down on his support for the abducted schoolchildren and teachers from Oyo state despite criticism from former presidential aide Reno Omokri.

The Afrobeats star had made a powerful statement during the FIFA World Cup Countdown Concert held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

During his performance at the high-profile event, Davido stepped onto the stage wearing a specially customised black jacket bearing the names of the 39 kidnapped schoolchildren and seven teachers abducted from Ahoro-Esinle and Yawota communities in Oyo state.

On the back of the jacket were the words "Bring Them Home," while a white shirt underneath boldly displayed the name "Nigeria."

Reacting to the development, Reno Omokri argued that publicity may not be the best strategy when dealing with kidnappers and terrorists.

According to him, excessive attention could potentially embolden criminal groups rather than pressure them into releasing their captives.

Quoting former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Omokri maintained that "publicity is the oxygen of terrorism."

He suggested that while Davido's intentions may have been noble, the public campaign could inadvertently give the abductors the recognition they desire.

Interestingly, Davido chose not to directly engage Omokri's arguments.

Instead, the singer responded in a way many interpreted as even louder than words.

Hours after the criticism emerged, he shared multiple images from the concert on his social media pages.

Bella Shmurda performs with Zlatan Ibile at MAPOLY

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda performed with his friend Zlatan Ibile at the MAPOLY homecoming concert.

The singer arrived on stage with his face covered and 2 bouncers walking closely beside him to guide him through the excited crowd.

Some fans speculated he was under the influence, while others argued that he was just being entertaining, and his security team was doing their normal job.

Source: Legit.ng