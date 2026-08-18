Statisense data ranked 52 countries by the number of internet shutdowns recorded in 2025, with the total hitting a record high

Myanmar topped the global list with 95 shutdowns, while African countries collectively recorded 30 shutdowns across 15 nations

Nigeria appeared on the global ranking with 2 internet shutdowns in 2025, placing it 29th out of 52 countries

Myanmar and India dominated a global ranking of countries with the most internet shutdowns in 2025, according to data published by Statisense, a data analytics platform.

The figures show that 2025 was a record year for internet disruptions, with 313 shutdowns recorded across 52 countries worldwide.

Myanmar leads global ranking as internet shutdowns surge in 2025. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Myanmar and India lead the global list

Myanmar recorded 95 internet shutdowns in 2025, placing it at the top of the global list. That figure alone exceeded the combined total of the second and third-ranked countries.

India came in second with 65 shutdowns, followed by Pakistan with 20, Russia with 19, and Iran with 11.

Tanzania was the highest-ranked African country on the list, recording 8 shutdowns to place sixth globally. Iraq and Palestine each recorded 7 shutdowns, sharing seventh place, while Jordan and Türkiye each recorded 5, placing them joint ninth. Afghanistan and Cameroon each reported 4 shutdowns.

Where Nigeria and Africa stand

Africa as a whole recorded 30 internet shutdowns across 15 countries in 2025. Nigeria appeared at number 29 on the global ranking, with 2 shutdowns recorded during the year.

The full top 12 countries by number of shutdowns in 2025, according to Statisense, are:

1. Myanmar — 95

2. India — 65

3. Pakistan — 20

4. Russia — 19

5. Iran — 11

6. Tanzania — 8

7. Iraq — 7

8. Palestine — 7

9. Jordan — 5

10. Türkiye — 5

11. Afghanistan — 4

12. Cameroon — 4

Nigeria ranked 29th globally with 2 shutdowns recorded.

See the X post below:

MTN sets countdown for 3G shutdown in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the mobile technology that ushered millions of Nigerians into the internet age is heading for retirement.

After nearly two decades of powering web browsing, BlackBerry chats, online businesses, and smartphone adoption, MTN Group has announced plans to gradually shut down portions of its 3G network across Africa before 2030, signalling the beginning of the end for one of Nigeria's most transformative telecom technologies.

Source: Legit.ng