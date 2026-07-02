A video of Bella Shmurda and Zlatan Ibile performing at MAPOLY has surfaced online, sparking reactions from fans

Zlatan had returned to MAPOLY, his alma mater, for a homecoming concert and was joined on stage by his friend, Bella Shmurda

The video got many people talking, with several fans questioning why a bouncer appeared to be closely guiding Bella Shmurda on stage

Nigerian singer Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, popularly known as Bella Shmurda, got fans talking over his mannerisms and energy while performing at MAPOLY.

The singer joined his friend, Zlatan Ibile, at MAPOLY for a homecoming concert, where the duo entertained students with a series of performances.

Reactions as Bella Shmurda’s performs with Zlatan at MAPOLY, stirs reactions. Photo credit@bellashmurda

Source: Instagram

As Bella Shmurda made his way to the stage, two bouncers walked closely beside him, guiding him through the crowd. He also used the hood of his jacket to cover his face, seemingly concealing his identity before making his entrance.

Bella Shmurda's energetic performance sparks reactions

After revealing his face, the crowd erupted in excitement, with students cheering loudly as he took over the stage.

Throughout the performance, the two bouncers remained close to the singer, appearing to support and guide him as he moved around the stage.

Some viewers interpreted his movements and high-energy performance as signs that he was intoxicated, while others felt he was simply being energetic. The video alone does not confirm either interpretation.

Bella Shmurda’s performs at MAPOLY concert , video trends. Photo credit@beallashmurda

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Bella Shmurda's video

The performance generated mixed reactions online.

Some fans speculated that the singer was under the influence and praised the bouncers for staying close to him throughout the performance.

Others claimed that even Zlatan Ibile appeared surprised by Bella Shmurda's behaviour on stage.

However, another group of fans described the performance as energetic and entertaining, arguing that the bouncers were simply carrying out their security duties and that there was nothing unusual about remaining close to the artist during the show.

Here is the Instagram video of how Bella Shmurda was behaving during the Homecoming Concert at MAPOLY below:

What fans said about Bella Shmurda's performance

Here are some of the comments below:

@williamsduru1 commented:

"Zlatan see energy confuse. The bouncers understand the job. Happiness is a drug ohh, bella too much always happy."

@raomoegba reacted:

"The most high Bella, baba ti fajaaaaaaa. These bouncers be doing too much sometimes."

@cityboy0424 said:

"See as Zlatan day look am say this waray don high bella bad man."

@por_el_traficante shared:

"I swear Bella don high. Omo bouncers allow am perform na."

@maintainafrican reacted:

"Even Zlatan don confused, he was like, "Which kind of highness be this @zlatan_ibile anyway? Congratulations to you ibile."

@burgberryhouseoffashion wrote:

"Rip @iammohbad, you would have been at this event if you were still alive."

Bella Shmurda dishes out advice to women

In a previous report, Bella Shmurda addressed Nigerian women who were scared and triggered by social media personality and self-proclaimed financial expert Geh Geh's influence.

Recall that Geh Geh made headlines after launching his online platform called University of Wisdom, which focuses on training men on how to handle women and manage their finances. In a viral tweet via his official X handle, Bella Shmurda advised Nigerian women on the importance of being valuable to their men.

Source: Legit.ng