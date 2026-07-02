Zlatan Ibile interrupted his award presentation at MAPOLY after the SUG President mentioned the City Boy Movement

The rapper's reaction came during his homecoming-style event in Abeokuta, where he was being honoured

Many Nigerians praised Zlatan's response, stating that entertainment events should not be linked to partisan politics

Nigerian rapper and Afrobeats singer Zlatan Ibile, born Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, firmly distanced himself from the City Boy Movement during an award presentation at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The incident, which quickly drew attention online, happened at a homecoming-style event where Zlatan was being honoured.

Zlatan Ibile sparks online debate after halting a City Boy Movement reference during his MAPOLY award presentation. Photo: zlatan_ibile/seyikanbai

Source: Instagram

While presenting the certificate, the Students’ Union Government (SUG) President invited someone he described as “speaker mayor deputy coordinator of City Boy Movement” to join him on stage.

At the mention of the group name, the Zanku crooner immediately grabbed the microphone and interrupted the SUG President.

The singer explained that the gathering was not organised for any political group and made it clear that politics was not the purpose of the occasion.

The City Boy Movement is a youth mobilisation group backing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 re-election agenda.

Zlatan’s swift rejection of the association resonated with many Nigerians online, who expressed frustration at entertainment platforms being used for political promotion.

His action was seen as a move to keep cultural and celebratory events separate from partisan influence, especially at a time when public trust in political movements is low amid ongoing economic insecurity and challenges in the country.

Watch the video of Zlatan Ibile reacting to the mention of City Boy Movement at the MAPOLY homecoming event below:

Fans react to Zlatan Ibile's reaction at MAPOLY

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many fans commended the singer for protecting his brand and avoiding political setups.

@seyikanbai:

“for homecoming concert, you come de do city boy movement. E suppose wear am 500 too”

@Big_Djcruzz:

“Zlatan is one of the realest and most hardworking artists in Nigeria. Why trying to set him up? Which one is from the City Boys movement?”

@DSegaj:

“That was smart. You shouldn't come onto my stage and politicize anything without my approval.”

@Oladejiakinn:

“That is smart. You shouldn't come to my stage and politicize anything without my approval. This doesn't mean he does not like Tinubu or he likes obi, or any other politician... It is just a guy protecting his business”

@Mabe119:

“Zlatan no gree make dem spoil his show with city boy movement”

@1ergaster:

“Them wan set am up, baba sharply shout say no be city boy movement them come do for there.”

@quintus___:

“Omo ogbon! Very wise of him to not let that slide. No be everybody go sell their birthright”

Fans praise Zlatan Ibile after he rejected a public attempt to associate his homecoming concert with the City Boy Movement group. Photo: zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Bella Shmurda performs with Zlatan Ibile at MAPOLY

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda performed with his friend Zlatan Ibile at the MAPOLY homecoming concert.

The singer arrived on stage with his face covered and 2 bouncers walking closely beside him to guide him through the excited crowd.

Some fans speculated he was under the influence, while others argued that he was just being entertaining, and his security team was doing their normal job.

Source: Legit.ng