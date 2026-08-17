SP^C Nation leader Pastor Tobi Adegboyega disclosed his monthly financial obligations during a live-streaming session

The UK-based Nigerian pastor broke down his daily spending, including £14,000 on food alone

Pastor Tobi also revealed he commits £5,000 every day to supporting African countries as a standing obligation

UK-based Nigerian pastor and SP^C Nation leader Tobi Adegboyega has pulled back the curtain on his finances, revealing that his monthly bills and obligations run into hundreds of thousands of pounds.

The disclosure came during a live-streaming session with content creator Davrel, who asked the pastor to give a rough breakdown of his daily and monthly expenditure.

Pastor Tobi's response left many stunned.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega discloses his monthly financial obligations during a live-streaming session. Photos: Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

Source: Instagram

"To be honest, nothing less than £300,000. We spend £14,000 daily on food, and I have an obligation to give African countries £5,000 every day," he said.

At current exchange rates, £300,000 translates to approximately ₦551 million, a figure that underscores the scale of the pastor's financial commitments.

Pastor Tobi Breaks Down His Daily Spending

The £14,000 daily food bill alone amounts to roughly £420,000 a month, suggesting the figure he quoted covers a broader basket of costs rather than a single line item.

His daily donation pledge to African countries adds another £150,000 or so to his monthly outgoings.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega leads SP^C Nation, a London-based Pentecostal ministry that has attracted significant attention in the United Kingdom and across the African diaspora over the years.

The church has previously been the subject of media scrutiny, though it has maintained a strong following among young Nigerians in Britain.

Watch an X video of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega speaking about his daily expenses here:

Reactions trail Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@IgweDonatus14 stated:

"Thats a lot of money to be honest... is he getting it from tithes? Because if you`re doing giveaways like that from your business, won`t be long before you go bankrupt."

@ChudiChris0 shared:

"£14,000 every day on food plus £5,000 giveaways? Omo, that kind money no be small thing at all Nigerians will definitely want to know where the money is coming from."

@iwunze_peter noted:

"Werey Oniro …. Assuming na old testament wey holyspirit still active nii, thunder suppose don fire this one before he finish that session"

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega says he commits £5,000 every day to supporting African countries as a standing obligation. Photo: Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

Source: Twitter

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega confesses ties to confraternity

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega opened up about his past during a chat with Peller

He disclosed that he was once part of a confraternity while studying at Olabisi Onabanjo University, formerly Ogun State University, and admitted to smoking during his university days.

The pastor said he later transformed his life, noting that he spent 25 years in Nigeria before relocating to the UK 20 years ago.

Source: Legit.ng