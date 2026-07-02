The Federal Government has approved replacing the NYSC khaki uniform and announced the fabric type that will be used

The government also introduced a new posting approach expected to align corps members with their academic backgrounds

The NYSC reform will retain military involvement while changing operational leadership and expanding skills-focused national service

The Federal Government has confirmed that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) will replace its famous khaki uniform with Adire fabric as part of a major reform of the scheme.

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, announced the change during an appearance on Channels Television's The Morning Brief on Thursday, July 2.

He said the decision is meant to support local industries by ensuring the government spends money on Nigerian-made products.

FG has finally revealed the fabric replacing the iconic NYSC khaki. Photo: KOLA SULAIMON

Source: Getty Images

When asked whether the new uniform would be produced locally, the minister replied:

"It's Adire. So, Adire is being produced in Nigeria. We have them in Ogun, we have them in Kwara, we have textile industry. Let's put our money back into the country."

The Adire uniform is one of several reforms recently approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to reshape the 53-year-old scheme.

Corps members to be posted based on their courses

The government also plans to match corps members' postings with what they studied in school.

Instead of assigning graduates to workplaces without considering their qualifications, education graduates, for example, are expected to serve in schools after completing orientation camp.

The minister said the posting process would follow the path corps members take during camp.

"After you are leaving the camp, you are not just posted to a school just because NYSC wants you to be in school, but because of the process you followed when in camp," he said.

According to him, the new approach will provide a clearer framework for assigning corps members to places where their knowledge and skills can be put to use.

Security concerns may influence postings

The government is also reviewing how corps members are deployed to areas affected by insecurity.

A major NYSC reform will see corps members wear Adire instead of khaki. Photo: officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Rather than posting graduates to unfamiliar regions with security challenges, the minister said authorities are considering assigning people to areas where they studied and already understand the environment.

He said this could reduce concerns among parents and prospective corps members while cutting down on requests for redeployment.

The minister explained that anyone interested in serving in another region would still be free to indicate their preference.

"If you have interest that you want to go to the North-East why not, but if you don't have interest... let us look at those in that area that can reside in those geographical areas," he said.

Military will remain part of NYSC

Olawande also responded to reports claiming the military would no longer play a role in the NYSC.

He said those reports were incorrect, explaining that the reform only changes who leads the scheme operationally.

"We are not taking the military out of NYSC... Military is not taken away. It is just saying that we are moving away from military mobilisation to civilian mobilisation," he said.

Under the new arrangement, a civilian will head the operational leadership of the NYSC, while the military will continue providing security support for corps members across the country.

FEC approves wide-ranging reforms

The reforms were approved by the Federal Executive Council on Monday, June 29, marking the first major overhaul of the NYSC since it was established 53 years ago.

To put the changes into effect, the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Ministry of Youth Development have been directed to amend the NYSC Act and other relevant regulations.

According to the Federal Government, the reforms are intended to transform the NYSC into a skills-focused and productivity-driven programme that empowers young Nigerians and supports the country's goal of building a $1 trillion economy.

FG introduces 11 NYSC specialised training streams

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government approved 11 specialised training streams under a major reform of the National Youth Service Corps.

The new structure divides orientation into civic education, career preparation, and specialised skills training based on each corps member’s chosen career path.

Officials said the reforms aim to better align national service with graduates’ academic backgrounds, workplace demands, and long-term career development.

Source: Legit.ng